So far this year, there have been 18 serious injuries on Madison roads compared to 11 at this time last year — and five fatalities already compared to just one at this time last year, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Thursday.
On East Washington Avenue, where it’s not uncommon to see speeds much higher than the posted limits, Madison Police enforcement has increased nearly 135% as compared to this time last year. Together, the Beltline, East Washington Avenue and Mineral Point Road create what Barnes identified as a “high-injury network” and focus areas for the police department.
The Beltline and Mineral Point Road are experiencing about the same level of increased enforcement.
“We need our community to obey all the laws of the road and to consider others when we're driving,” Barnes said at the recent press conference. ”We will continue to work with our city partners, and we're continuing to work with our Vision Zero network to identify any other areas of focus in this regard.”
Barnes said MPD officers are intent on addressing aggressive driving offenses that are correlated with serious injuries and fatalities on Madison streets — like speeding, reckless driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, racing and red light violations.
“These are things that also we hear about every day,” Barnes said. “I can tell you personally that not a day goes by that someone does not talk to me about one of these different violations that I just discussed, specifically racing along East Washington (Avenue). This year, we're going to be laser-focused on reducing these.”
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway thanked the police department for its continued work to improve traffic safety, saying it’s certainly “of concern to our community and enforcement is an important piece” — but not the only piece.
Referencing her Vision Zero plan — a data-driven strategy intended to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries on city streets, and also improve pedestrian and bike safety to prevent avoidable fatal crashes — Rhodes-Conway said the city is also looking at the engineering of the high-injury network streets and hopes to make improvements there.
“We're focusing on education, and we're focusing on quick interventions that can help change driver behavior, but my request to our entire community is if you are going to get behind the wheel of a car, please drive safely,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Please prioritize people in your actions and remember that as someone in a car, you are actually the safest person in an interaction with a pedestrian or bicyclist.”
“It's very important that you prioritize the safety of people around you and the safety of our streets as you're driving,” she said.
Barnes said he’s been told the city is approaching “racing season,” but had a clear message for those wishing to participate.
“I want to assure our community that there will be no racing season this year. Racing season has been canceled,” Barnes said. “We want to make sure that our officers are in the right place at the right time, to give good education, to give good warnings and, when appropriate, to give citations for those persons who think that East Washington is a drag strip — it is not.”
Barnes added that in 2021, MPD officers dedicated about one-third of their officer hours to East Washington Avenue, and that the department plans to continue to do so this year.