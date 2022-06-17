Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will increase its appointment capacity and schedule abortions in the state through June 25, the organization announced Friday. That’s with the expectation that the U.S. Supreme Court will issue a ruling at the end of the month overturning Roe v. Wade.
Abortion providers in Wisconsin “are in a precarious position of potentially needing to immediately suspend abortion services on the same day as a Supreme Court decision” because of the state’s 173-year-old criminal abortion ban, Planned Parenthood said in a news release.
If a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court holds and Roe is overturned, abortion would become difficult to access in many states, and illegal in some, including Wisconsin.
Wisconsin has had a criminal abortion ban on the books since 1849, but it has been unenforceable since 1973 under the Roe decision.
Under Wisconsin's currently unenforceable ban, doctors who perform abortions can be found guilty of a class H felony, punishable by up to six years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. The law includes exceptions for an abortion that is deemed medically necessary to save the mother's life, but does not make exceptions for cases of rape, incest or the mother's physical or mental health.
The ban was amended in 1985 (post-Roe) to apply penalties to physicians but not to women who seek abortions.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin operates four clinics that provide abortions, in three of the state’s 72 counties. That means, the organization noted, that many patients seeking an abortion will travel — and also have to adhere to a number of state laws that require them to return for multiple appointments.
The state's laws already place limitations on access to abortion.
Wisconsin women seeking abortions have been required to participate in a counseling appointment followed by a 24-hour waiting period since 1996, under a law signed by Republican then-Gov. Tommy Thompson.
In 2012, Republican then-Gov. Scott Walker signed a law banning telemedicine abortions — a practice by which women take the required doses for a medication abortion at home, with support from a doctor by webcam — and implemented additional measures designed to ensure women seeking abortions are not coerced. The law requires the pills for a medication abortion be given to a woman by the same doctor she sees for her state-mandated counseling appointment.
The following year, Walker signed a bill requiring women to undergo an ultrasound before having an abortion. Women are read a script describing what is on the screen and given the option of viewing it. The same law also included a requirement, later blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court, that abortion providers have admitting privileges at a hospital near their clinic. Two years later, Walker signed a bill banning abortions 20 weeks after probable fertilization.
Given those requirements and the pending Supreme Court decision, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin officials determined it would be in the best interest of abortion patients to direct them out of state starting June 27, officials said.
Last month, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city would be a “safe haven” for people seeking abortions if Roe is overturned.
“To suspend care on the same day for patients who have traveled great distance and at great cost is inconvenient in the least, traumatizing for those who are caught by surprise after a highly anticipated appointment under difficult circumstances, and dangerous for those who are in the midst of an abortion procedure,” said Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin associate medical director, Dr. Allison Linton, in a statement. “As a result, the PPWI medical team worked to identify a solution to mitigate anticipated service interruptions on patients.”
If the Supreme Court does not issue a ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson by June 27, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will consider whether it makes sense to resume scheduling abortion appointments, the organization said.
“PPWI has always and will continue to lead with what is in the patient’s best interest. These are not choices anyone should be forced to make. Deciding if or when to become a parent is one of the most personal, life-changing decisions people make,” Linton said. “People deserve the right to control their own body, life, and future. Planned Parenthood stands for care. And we won't give up. Not now. Not ever.”