The number of Wisconsin women traveling to Illinois for abortions has increased “tenfold” since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month triggered Wisconsin’s 173-year-old ban on the procedure, according to Planned Parenthood officials.
The increase in patient demand has been met with an increase in access, as abortion providers and associated staff from Wisconsin have obtained licenses to practice in Illinois and are commuting to work across the border several days a week.
“Illinois is now an oasis for (abortion) care as millions of patients are stranded in a vast abortion desert, including … Wisconsin residents,” Planned Parenthood of Illinois president and CEO Jennifer Welch told reporters during a call on Thursday.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin (PPWI) and Planned Parenthood of Illinois (PPIL) have formed a “unique partnership” in the wake of the court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, but the organizations have collaborated and anticipated this scenario for years, Welch said.
The court’s Dobbs ruling overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which, taken together, established that a woman had a constitutional right to end a pregnancy before the fetus is viable outside the womb and that states could not impose restrictions that place an “undue burden” on a woman seeking an abortion.
Kristen Schultz, PPIL chief strategy and operations officer, said the Illinois organization inquired with its Wisconsin counterpart to find out how many members of its staff would consider working in Illinois. Schultz said she expected four or five to say yes, but instead, “the majority of the team in Wisconsin providing abortion care has stepped up to travel to Illinois.”
As a result, Schultz said, PPIL’s Waukegan Health Center has doubled its abortion provision since Roe was overturned.
The Waukegan clinic — located less than 10 miles from the Wisconsin-Illinois border — was opened in 2020 “in anticipation of this moment,” Welch said.
“This dangerous abortion ban has had devastating consequences on people in Wisconsin, forcing people to travel hundreds of miles for health care at great cost and great disruption to their personal lives, or has forced them to remain pregnant,” said PPWI president and CEO Tanya Atkinson.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin’s call volume “has doubled” since the court’s Dobbs decision, Atkinson said. PPWI clinics immediately stopped providing abortions after the ruling, and has since been referring patients out of state.
The organization had 70 patients scheduled for abortions between June 24 and 25, PPWI medical director Dr. Kathy King told reporters last month. Four of them were able to be seen in Wisconsin before the Dobbs ruling came down on June 24.
One patient who was scheduled for an abortion on June 25, Welch said, was a single mother of twins who had limited time off work and had to coordinate child care along with travel. Through the states’ partnership, Welch said, the patient received financial support for her travel to Illinois.
Both states’ organizations have “navigators” on staff to help patients coordinate services and connect them with resources. The organization’s 22 Wisconsin clinics remain open, providing services including wellness exams, cancer and STI screenings, and birth control.
Even before Wisconsin’s ban took effect, the state placed a number of restrictions on abortion, including a ban 20 weeks after “probable fertilization” and banning telemedicine abortions.
Prior to the Dobbs ruling, abortions were available at three Planned Parenthood clinics (in Madison, Milwaukee and Sheboygan). Affiliated Medical Services also provided abortions at a clinic in Milwaukee. Planned Parenthood provided about 5,000 abortions in Wisconsin last year, Atkinson said.
Under the ban, a physician providing an abortion — but not the patient receiving it — can be charged with a felony. Wisconsin’s ban makes no exception for cases of rape, incest or a threat to the woman’s health. It does offer an exemption if the procedure is necessary to save the woman’s life.