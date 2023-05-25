Madison’s drinking water meets federal and state health safety standards, the city’s 2022 water quality report released this month showed, but nearly half of the wells still contain PFAS chemicals.
PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a family of human-made chemicals used in products like clothing and carpet, nonstick cookware, packaging and firefighting foam. The chemicals are found in soil and water and linked to negative health effects.
The compounds have been found in numerous Wisconsin cities over the last several years, such as Marinette, Wausau, Eau Claire, Milwaukee, La Crosse — and Madison.
In the most recent water quality report, which gives results from testing done in 2022, the water utility department tested all of the city’s active wells for 30 kinds of PFAS. Except for Well 15, which is offline due to PFAS contamination, no Madison well violates any of the adopted state or the recently proposed national drinking water standards.
At least one PFAS was found in nine wells, but all active wells met groundwater standards recommended by the state department of health.
While the federal government has no enforceable standards for PFAS, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed the first-ever national water quality standard in March, which would apply to six kinds of “forever chemicals.” The proposal would significantly lower maximum contaminant levels for six types of PFAS, especially for the most commonly produced and studied contaminants PFOA and PFOS, which would be limited to 4 parts per trillion (ppt).
If finalized, the proposed regulation will require public water systems to monitor for these chemicals, notify the public and reduce PFAS contamination if levels exceed the proposed regulatory standards.
The EPA intends to finalize its national drinking water standards by the end of 2023, said Madison Water Utility Water Quality Manager Joseph Grande. Until national standards are in place, Wisconsin’s adopted drinking water standards for PFOA and PFOS of 70 ppt apply.
“All active Madison wells currently meet those strict, enforceable standards that are set to ensure health and safety,” Grande said in an email. “Madison Water Utility conducted over 28,000 water quality tests to ensure the health and safety of our drinking water. Those tests confirm that the water we deliver to customers meets the highest standards for quality.”
Madison’s annual 2021 water quality report (released last May) showed higher than advised quantities of PFAS in 11 of the city’s 21 active wells.
In 2022, PFOA chemicals spanned from undetectable to 1.1 parts per trillion and were detected in city Wells 6, 7, 9, 11, 13, 16, 26 and 27. PFOS results ranged from undetectable to 1.4 parts per trillion and were detected in Wells 7, 9, 11, 16 and 26. It’s a slight improvement on 2021’s testing altogether and lower than the 4 ppt standard recommended in March.
Other types of PFAS chemicals have been found during routine testing by Madison Water Utility. However, most types are not regulated by any state.
Well 9, which serves neighborhoods between Monona Drive and Stoughton Road south of Cottage Grove Road, had the highest concentration of PFAS, according to the 2022 report. The well contained seven types of PFAS at 38 ppt, with the PFBA chemical accounting for more than 80% of the PFAS present. The most restrictive health-based guideline for PFBA in the United States comes from the Minnesota Department of Health and is set at 7,000 ppt, according to the city — well above what Well 9 contains.
Well 11 had the second highest concentration of PFAS chemicals at 14 ppt and serves the east side of Madison. Well 6, on the near west side and UW campus area, contained 12 ppt.
The contaminants in Well 6, 9 and 11 are different than the six PFAS in the EPA’s recommendation and therefore are not limited to 4 ppt.
In a major stride addressing PFAS contamination, Madison will be home to the first municipal PFAS treatment facility in the city and state at Well 15.
Water Utility staff are working with an engineering consultant to design and install a PFAS treatment system at the well, which is no longer in service and has a history of PFAS contamination.
Construction is set to begin next spring and completed by summer 2025, Grande said.
“Based on current test results and the PFAS regulatory environment, Madison Water Utility does not anticipate PFAS treatment needed at any other Madison well,” the Water Utility manager said. “Nevertheless, the utility is prepared to and will take appropriate steps to protect public health when warranted.”
Madison’s drinking water system is made up of over 900 miles of water main, 32 reservoirs and 21 active wells. Madison residents can check the Water Utility website to see from which well they receive drinking water.