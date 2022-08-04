There is no candidate for governor in the U.S. “who is more capable, more experienced or a more proven conservative than Rebecca Kleefisch,” former Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday during an event supporting the former lieutenant governor.
Pence — a former governor of Indiana before his time in Washington — joined Kleefisch and former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker for a discussion with law enforcement leaders in Pewaukee. Kleefisch, who served with Walker for eight years, is vying to be the Republican candidate who challenges Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Nov. 8.
She’ll face construction magnate Tim Michels and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun on the Aug. 9 primary ballot.
In her opening remarks, Kleefisch described a domestic violence incident police responded to while she was on a recent ride-along. The coworker of a woman who was shot at her workplace, Kleefisch said, told her she needs to “fix this for my children.”
“This is where we are in this state. We need to fix this for our children,” Kleefisch said. “And that is why I am so committed to assuring that you all have the resources you need in order to protect the children and the families of this state, and as your governor, I will assure you that you have my 100% support. I will back the badge.”
Walker praised Kleefisch’s “bold vision for restoring public safety,” which includes state funding for 1,000 additional police officers throughout the state, increasing the State Patrol presence in high-crime areas, implementing bail mandatory minimums for violent criminals, supporting the presence of school resource officers and firing Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm. Chisholm has drawn ire because his office recommended a $1,000 bail for a previous case involving Darrell Brooks, the man accused of driving his vehicle through the Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more.
Michels has also promised to fire Chisholm, in a “Back the Blue-print” plan that also calls for increased penalties for felons possessing guns, harsher responses to riot activity and replacing the Green Bay Correctional Institution with an improved facility.
“Before Rebecca and I were elected, Rebecca Kleefisch had not spent a day in public office. She was the ultimate outsider. In fact, she ran in a primary against someone who was endorsed and supported by nearly all the Capitol insiders,” Walker said. “She won that primary on her own, and then she and I joined the ticket and turned this state around.”
Kleefisch, along with Walker, survived an attempted recall in 2012. As lieutenant governor, she focused on workforce development.
The former television journalist launched the 1848 Project advocacy group — named for the year Wisconsin became a state — in the fall of 2020, holding frequent listening sessions and attending events throughout the state to inform the development of a conservative policy agenda.
She launched her gubernatorial campaign in September 2021.
Kleefisch’s event with Pence came days before former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally for Michels in Waukesha.
Kleefisch and Michels were neck-and-neck in last month's Marquette University Law School poll. According to the poll, Michels had the support of 27% of GOP primary voters and Kleefisch had 26% (a difference well within the poll's margin of error). At the time, about a third of Republican voters remained undecided.
The dueling endorsements and events between Trump and Pence illustrate a chasm within the Republican Party, with the former president continuing to relitigate his 2020 election loss as Pence encourages the party to look forward to future political battles. After failing to pressure Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to take on the futile task of decertifying Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election results, Trump on Tuesday endorsed his primary opponent, Adam Steen, who is scheduled to speak at Friday’s rally.
Wednesday’s discussion focused on drawing distinctions between Kleefisch and Evers rather than singling out the former lieutenant governor’s primary opponents, though.
Alfonso Morales — the former Milwakuee police chief who was chosen to lead the Fitchburg Police Department last fall — said elected leaders need to stand up for law enforcement.
“If we let small groups push our agenda, because they're the ones that are pushing the media, we’ll go backwards in time,” Morales said. “We need that leadership here to support our front line. The job that they do is very difficult now. Anywhere in our nation, you're going to have a traffic stop where somebody is going to now think that you're the bad guy. The bad guy is now the victim and the police is the villain. We have to change that agenda, change that perception.”
Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson said the issues law enforcement addresses are influenced by local, state and federal government, and that a strong governor would have the ability to work on local problems while influencing national policies.
Kleefisch is “already a national leader in (the Republican) Party,” Pence said, who will “give voice to … the heartland concerns of people in Wisconsin.”
The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will face Evers, who is seeking a second term, on Nov. 8.