Just in time for spring, Madison restaurants and bars will be able to permanently expand outdoor seating thanks to a unanimous vote from the City Council on Tuesday night.
The council approved four new items — two ordinances and two amendments — related to what the city has named its ‘Streatery’ program, allowing for expansion of sidewalk seating into the parking lane of the road, as well as into private property and other public spaces.
The council first approved Streatery dining on a temporary emergency basis in 2020 as an alternative to indoor dining, hoping to to boost business for establishments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Council extended it through 2021. This year’s Streatery window begins April 14.
In 2020, approximately 80 restaurants or foodservice places participated in the Streatery program.
“It was what people would consider a pretty great success but (there were) a few challenges related principally to outdoor amplified sound, or in some cases, hours of operation past the allotted hours,” Matt Tucker, the city’s Building Inspection Division Director, said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Altogether the four items are:
- Item 69379, an ordinance to create the Roadway Cafe Permit to allow for the expansion of licensed sidewalk cafes into the roadway
- Item 69380, an amendment to allow expansion of sidewalk cafes into the roadway, making permanent many aspects of the Streatery program authorized on a temporary emergency basis at the beginning of the pandemic.
- Item 69381, a resolution amending regulations for vending on the State Street Mall/Capitol Concourse, such as allowing merchant vendors to use 10-by-10 foot tents.
- Item 69382, an amendment that would allow for a licensed sidewalk café to expand into portions of certain roadways. While the companion ordinances will allow for expanded outdoor dining options in the right-of-way, this ordinance will allow for expanded outdoor dining areas on private zoning lots.
One of Tuesday’s amendments makes both the permanent and temporary forms of outdoor seating permitted. There are stipulations: the use must occur no later than 9 p.m. at night and not include any outdoor amplified sound.
“This would allow people to do the temporary pop-up style that you might have seen. It would also allow the permanent (sites) that are very similar and have that similar time characteristic to be permitted uses,” Tucker said.
Last summer, a proposal made its way to city council to ban live, amplified music at outdoor patios in the city’s Streatery program if they are within 100 feet of residential housing. The proposal failed to gain traction at the Madison Arts Commission, which advocated for and eventually succeeded at including music and performances at sidewalk cafes.
The rest of the agenda items allow restaurants and bars to expand into private property and public spaces like sidewalks, streets and terraces, and also amend zoning code to make the expanded outdoor eating spaces permanent, if desired. Instead of being titled Streatery, the expansions are now called Roadway Café Expansion Licenses.
The Roadway Café Expansion License replaces the temporary Streatery approvals and may be issued seasonally — from April 15 to November 15, for the winter from November 16 to April 14, or both. Fees for the new Roadway Café Expansion Licenses are $7.50 per square foot on the mall or concourse premises and $5.00 per square foot in other parts of the city. There is an additional fee for Citywide cafes requesting outdoor storage and the price per square also would increase slightly for the winter season.
However, there are several pieces of the temporary Streatery program that are not being made permanent. For example, rules for overnight storage will no longer be relaxed on sidewalks and terraces. City power supply cannot be used in cafes for lighting or anything else.
Also at Tuesday’s city council meeting:
- The council unanimously passed Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s long sought Vision Zero Action Plan
- Two council members, Council President Syed Abbas and Ald. Nasra Wehelie, introduced a new policy that would prohibit harassment and discrimination within the council.
- The council approved new zoning changes to implement land use recommendations for the Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan, which the council adopted in July 2020 to guide redevelopment of the former Oscar Mayer area site and surrounding area.