Despite the stalled jail project, criminal justice reform will be at the forefront of Dane County’s 2023 budget, County Executive Joe Parisi told the Cap Times ahead of the full budget’s release Monday afternoon.
Parisi is planning a large policy shift related to criminal justice reform as a part of the budget, allocating approximately $1.3 million to new initiatives, such as a new department of criminal justice reform, a new community court and more funding for mental health crisis response.
Specifically, the budget includes just over $900,000 in new investments while reallocating $498,000 toward criminal justice reforms.
Parisi, former chair of the corrections committee in the State Assembly, said criminal justice reform has always been an issue he’s been passionate about — and now is the time to prioritize it.
“We see now growing momentum; we see a growing interest among people in addressing this,” Parisi said. “It's a broad and complicated subject, and the subject matter is always evolving, because there's so many levels…I think we've done a lot of good work, and we've made a lot of positive changes, but there's still a lot more to do.”
Parisi asked department heads in June not to exceed their existing funding from the previous year’s budget due to inflation and the country’s uncertain economic future. With fewer federal dollars coming in to assist local governments like they did during the pandemic, at the time Parisi said he was taking a “very cautious approach” to this year’s budget.
“Everyone's just getting their footing back in a number of ways and taking the pulse of the landscape,” Parisi said Sept. 26. “We have come out to a different world than before the pandemic with a lot of uncertainty.”
“With the Fed tightening and what that could do to the economy, looking in that crystal ball and trying to figure out what's in store for 2023 was certainly as difficult, if not a little more difficult, this year than years past,” he added.
A new county department of criminal justice reform
At the top of the multi-million dollar budget is the creation of the Dane County Department of Criminal Justice Reform, which will oversee programs and support the county’s Criminal Justice Council. Parisi emphasized the importance of “elevating” the mission of criminal justice reform to the level of a standalone department; he hopes it will “remain at the front and center of dedicated and empowered resources.”
The department will have a new director position, a new community court coordinator and a new support position. The budget’s proposal also reallocates existing staff who work on data-informed efforts for the Criminal Justice Council into the new department.
One of the major initiatives within this department will be developing a new community court, complete with a community court coordinator, another piece of Parisi’s budget. In addition to the county’s existing restorative court, the community court would likely focus on non-felony cases involving criminal, family and housing cases that can result in up to one year of jail time.
The court is based off of a similar model used in Red Hook, New York and handles similar cases. However, the decision as to exactly what sort of cases the community court would address will be determined during the formation of the pilot program and reflect the needs of the community, Parisi’s office said.
Designed for ages 17 to 35, the court aims to be an alternative to spending time in jail and will be designed to feel less intimidating than a typical court house and increase access.
“We want to increase access and collaboration between the criminal justice system and the other (community) providers, like mental health providers, substance abuse human services, housing, employment, education, etc.,” Parisi said.
After a proposal pilot startup phase, the community court would be open two afternoons a month and serve around 60 individuals in its first year.
Expanded resources for mental health crises
Another new budget initiative will help divert people experiencing mental health crises when working with the sheriff's office.
Mental health was a contributing factor in over 1400 incidents the sheriff responded to in 2021, according to Parisi. To mitigate that, the 2023 budget includes just over $190,000 for the sheriff's office to expand its team of mobile crisis workers by embedding a mobile health crisis worker in each of the four county’s precincts.
Mirroring the city of Madison’s CARES program (Community Alternative Response Emergency Services), these mental health workers will have non-police vehicles and equipment so they can directly respond to incidents where a mental health professional — and not a law enforcement officer — is needed to defuse the situation.
If passed in the budget, mental health workers will be available during peak times of behavioral health incidents, which according to all the data is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sheriff Kalvin Barrett has also agreed to reassign more community deputies to work exclusively on mental health, Parisi said, to work in partnership with the new crisis workers.
The County Executive also announced Thursday a $1 million budget increase for Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS) to expand crisis intervention, prevention, outreach and education efforts across the county. These funds will help DAIS add staffing and resources, improving the ability to respond to those in crisis.
Local pipelines and funding
Additionally, the budget will create a new reentry partnership between Dane County and Project Big Step, launched in 2016 to address worker shortages in the local construction industry and increase access to these jobs for under-represented people, including minorities and women.
Project Big Step would be working with the sheriff's office to provide opportunities to people leaving incarceration for employment opportunities.
Lastly, Parisi will create a micro-grant program for local community-based organizations that develop new and innovative criminal justice reform ideas in the community. The grants will go up to $15,000 to kickstart the programming.
On top of that, Parisi’s budget creates a new criminal justice reform action fund that will allocate $500,000 for additional reforms to be determined by the county board.
“I certainly have a long term interest in this and there's a lot of interest and energy on the County Board to move ahead with additional criminal justice reforms,” Parisi said. “I'm really excited to see what they'd like to move forward with.”
Criminal justice reform despite no plan for the jail
While the Dane County Board of Supervisors stalls on next steps to renovate and consolidate the outdated county jail building, Parisi is thinking of other ways to reform the county’s criminal justice system.
The jail renovation, which will be the most expensive public works project in county history, has been discussed in some form since the 1990s to consolidate the county's jail facilities in a single campus combining the Public Safety Building and a new tower, and close the outdated 1950s-era jail at the City-County Building that has long been considered inhumane.
The County Board made headway in March, putting another $16 million toward the jail project, bringing the total up to $165 million, for a six-story facility with approximately 825 beds. The renovation was originally conceptualized as a seven-story tower with 922 beds — and $24 million over budget at the time it was proposed. The jail currently has eight stories and 1,013 beds.
The Board’s Black Caucus released a plan in early August requesting an even smaller facility with fewer beds and other changes to address racial disparities in the jail.
However, due to rising construction costs, the new jail has grown tens of millions of dollars over its original budget, and the Board of Supervisors can’t find a way forward. The group rejected three plans at an August meeting: one to add the necessary extra $10 million to the project, one that would put the funding up as a referendum on the November ballot and lastly the Black Caucus backed plan to create a smaller, five-story jail.
Parisi said regardless of what happens with the jail, he believes it is important the initiatives in his budget move forward anyways.
“We need to prioritize this whether a jail is built or whether it's not, because our ultimate goal remains the same — and that's to address the root causes of what gets people in trouble, address those challenges, reduce incarceration, reduce disparities,” Parisi told the Cap Times. “It’s time to move forward with this.”
He hopes the County Board will support the new initiatives in the budget, which will be up for discussion and amendment at the board’s meetings in the coming weeks.