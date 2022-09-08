As part of his 2023 budget, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi proposed a new $740,000 initiative to address opiate- and fentanyl-related emergencies Thursday.
The Harm Reduction and Prevention Act will work with community organizations in the county to distribute Narcan and fentanyl test strips, as well as schools to provide new education courses on identifying risk and being safe.
Deaths involving opiates and fentanyl have steadily increased in Dane County since 2016, with opiate-related deaths increasing more than 30% in the past five years. Overdose deaths involving fentanyl are up approximately 70% in that same timeframe.
Just last month, Public Health Madison & Dane County issued an overdose spike alert, wherein over the 24 hour period between Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, at least seven people experienced a suspected drug overdose, with two overdoses resulting in deaths.
“More Dane County residents than ever before are dying of drug poisoning. Just one pill laced with fentanyl or another synthetic opiate can kill our loved ones. We as a community have a responsibility to act,” Parisi said in a statement, adding the proposed $740,000 budget addition will help provide a comprehensive plan to reduce drug poisoning deaths in Dane County.
The funds come from a county lawsuit filed in June 2018 in federal court — separate from the state's lawsuit — against the nation’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors.
In 2021, 149 people in Dane County died due to opiate related overdoses — reflecting 86% of all overdose deaths in the county, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County.
If added to the county’s 2023 budget, which Parisi will release Oct. 3, the $739,900 would boost the $1.6 million Dane County currently allocates to opiate treatment, prevention and recovery efforts.
Nationally, teen drug overdose deaths rose sharply in 2020, driven by fentanyl-laced pills, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2021, 77% of all teen overdose deaths involved fentanyl.
“As a school community, Dane County superintendents are aware of the deadly threat these substances present to our students and families,” said Dan Olson, Monona Grove School District superintendent, in a statement.
The added funding would help address these problems locally, Olson added. It would also:
- Pilot prevention and harm reduction curriculum through Life Skills and Safety First programming to better serve elementary through high school students;
- Partner with local nonprofit Safe Communities on new education courses focusing on resiliency, identifying risk, being safe and more;
- Create a prevention specialist position within the county who would develop a Narcan “leave behind” program where EMS agencies can leave Narcan rescue kits at the scenes of overdoses;
- Embed “recovery coaches” in local hospitals to streamline help from when an overdose occurs to the start of addiction treatment/recovery;
- Create a prevention coordinator at the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center to serve as a liaison to populations disproportionately affected by overdoses and fentanyl poisoning.
The overdose death rate is three times higher among Dane County’s Black residents than white residents, according to PHMDC’s 2022 annual report on drug overdose deaths.
“This support comes at a critical time, as we work to reverse a deadly trend both in our community at large and in the Black community,” Carola Gaines, co-chair of the African American Opioid Coalition Dane County, said in a statement. “The deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl, present in everything from counterfeit prescription pills to cocaine, is an equal opportunity killer, (and) it is taking a disproportionate toll on Black families.”
Parisi’s announcement comes ahead of the Dane County Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday night, where a resolution will be introduced authorizing emergency use of the funds.
The board will also vote on a resolution supporting the creation of a PHMDC program that would widely distribute fentanyl testing strips to prevent synthetic opioid-related overdoses and death.
Fentanyl testing strips can identify the presence of fentanyl in unregulated drugs. Under state law, fentanyl testing strips are considered drug paraphernalia, meaning they are a felony to possess. The county resolution also supports the state Legislature’s bill AB 619 to decriminalize the use of fentanyl testing strips.
“We need to recognize that addiction is a brain disorder, and not someone who has simply made poor choices,” said Supervisor Anthony Gray, District 14. “By providing harm reduction tools such as fentanyl testing strips we can prevent overdoses and deaths.”