Parisi, County Board committee clash on staffing to address opioid crisis

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is criticizing a County Board committee’s decision to postpone a resolution reclassifying two positions that assist those in need of substance abuse and mental health services.
"We’re experiencing record demand for mental health and addiction treatment services; we need to do everything we can to get people the help they need,” Parisi said in a statement to the Cap Times. “Delaying approval of these positions does a disservice to our community and will only increase delays in treatment and intake for people who need help now."
The Health and Human Needs committee voted at its May 12 meeting to postpone the resolution — which would reclassify two out of four social worker positions approved in the county’s 2022 budget to case manager roles — to its May 26 meeting after hearing from social workers who spoke against the reclassification.
The two social worker positions in the Dane County Department of Human Services Comprehensive Community Services Program provide case management and behavioral health support for people struggling with substance abuse, alcohol and opioid addiction and more.
If those positions, which have been vacant for several months, are recategorized to case managers, the qualifications for the roles change.
To work as a social worker for DCDHS, applicants must have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in social work, or be working toward a degree, according to current job listings. Applicants with any other major must have a social work certification from the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services prior to applying.
Case managers could be hired without that degree or certification if the roles were reclassified.
Kate Gravel, president of Local 2634, the union group representing social workers, urged the committee to vote against the item given the weight of the roles.
“The positions work with incredibly vulnerable populations. We have a lot of power and authority in people's lives and, as a result, I think it's important that social workers are doing that work,” Gravel said at the meeting.
She explained that social workers have specific training, internships, years of schooling and a license to maintain.
"We have professional ethics by which… we are bound,” she said. “This really starts to attack the integrity of our profession as social workers and I think it's really a terrible position to put people in.”
Gravel called it “puzzling” that the county would change the requirements for new applicants.
But Shawn Tessmann, director of the department, recommended changing the position requirements, noting that it would enable the county to hire more people of color within the predominantly white department.
Growing need is outpacing staff
Tessmann said Comprehensive Community Services has seen “explosive growth” over the last few years. Parisi added four staff positions in the last budget specifically due to caseload growth in CCS. Currently, CCS has 18 employees whose job is to solely get the more than 2,000 participants in the program connected to treatment.
“The trends and the growth and the need are really outpacing our ability to keep up with the demand,” Tessmann said.
She said the department is also focused on promoting more equitable access to its services, and the department has had more success recruiting diverse staff into case management roles, as opposed to social work positions, she said.
“The social work profession — all highly talented, highly skilled and highly dedicated people — is a very white-dominated field,” Tessmann said. “We wanted to seek authority to reclass two of those four positions to try to improve the diversity of our own staff and thereby provide better access and more comfortable access to services for people of color in our community.”
Several county supervisors said they were “torn” on the motion in the committee meeting after Gravel and a social worker with DCDHS said they weren’t made aware of the resolution.
Supervisor Brenda Yang, District 19, acknowledged the lack of communication within the department but also the need for support staff right now.
“People who are battling these issues really need support right now, so I don't want to continue to keep antiquated gatekeeping solutions, or things that… are not opening up opportunities for diverse people to come into the pool,” said Supervisor Brenda Yang, District 19, during the meeting.
Supervisor Larry Palm, District 12, agreed but said the committee should take more time to consider the resolution. Supervisor Kiersten Huelsemann, District 27, said at the meeting she would like more opportunity for staff to give feedback and come up with more of a compromise.
“I feel like one meeting for more discussion is just a wise decision on our side,” Palm said.
Supervisor Cecely Castillo motioned the resolution be recommended for approval, and it was seconded by Yang, but was not voted on. A motion to postpone until May 26 carried by a voice vote, 7-0. If approved at its next meeting, the resolution can then go before the full County Board for a vote.
What comes next
Tessmann said delaying action on the resolution could result in longer wait times for those in need of treatment.
Public Health Madison & Dane County recently released the 2022 Dane County Overdose Fatality Review, which examined overdoses from 2018 to 2020, the most recent data available.
PHMDC called the trends “troubling."
The report found that 138 people died by drug overdose in 2020, a 39% increase since 2016. Dane County saw the second-highest amount of deaths in the state that year, behind Milwaukee County, according to state health department data.
Opioids continue to drive drug overdose deaths, the report says, with nearly nine in 10 deaths involving an opioid. Deaths from synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, have also increased in Dane County.
In 2021, Dane County had the second-highest amount of emergency room visits due to opioid overdoses at 394, after Milwaukee County. Overdose data is often incomplete and doesn’t represent the full picture for various reasons. Someone can overdose and be revived by someone nearby or an EMT and never get into the system. Alternatively, overdose cases won’t be reported at all.
“We are working with the means and the resources that we have as much as we can, but certainly addiction and overdosing is a huge, huge issue,” Public Health Madison & Dane County spokeswoman Morgan Finke said. “It's an issue that needs to be addressed. Certainly, there's always more that can be done and we're actively working on securing funding to make resources available.”
Dane County’s human services' Tessmann said the wait to get into the Comprehensive Community Services program is between a month-and-a-half to two months.
“If we don't have the staff to be able to provide these enrollment services to people who are seeking treatment, our hands are tied,” she said. “The County Board and the county executive have been incredibly supportive of our efforts to grow this program… and I would just encourage them to keep in mind that we're also trying to diversify our staff.
“I just hope they're able to act on it at our next available opportunity,” she said.
Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner, District 2, serves on the Health and Human Needs committee and told the Cap Times that Parisi didn't communicate his concerns to her or anyone else on the committee.
She said the group was uncomfortable taking action at last week’s meeting when affected workers had not given input on the decision.
“I don't think the committee wanting to ask some questions and get more information is culpable for the situation we have with a huge demand for behavioral health care services,” Wegleitner said. “It's convenient for (Parisi) to frame it that way I suppose, but I don't think it's fair.”
She maintained that everyone has the same goal of having a diverse, qualified staff and enough intake workers to shorten that wait time for CCS, but she said she isn’t sure reclassification is the way to reach that goal.
“I think there are substantive and real tangible ways, if we're serious about diversity and retention of employees, to move these things forward,” she said. “I don't know if the reclass is it though. In fact, I'm just not sure that the data is there at all and we don't want there to be unintended consequences of this.”