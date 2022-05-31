After resisting the Dane County Board’s push for an independent investigation into the county-owned zoo, County Executive Joe Parisi is seeking to conduct an externally led racial climate assessment across county government.
In the wake of complaints about toxic work environments, Parisi is proposing the county allocate $150,000 to hire an outside organization to run an independent racial climate and culture assessment throughout all county government departments, he told the Cap Times.
Parisi’s hope for an external review comes after a Dane County Board proposal called for an independent probe into work conditions at the Henry Vilas Zoo conducted by a retired county judge. Parisi clashed with the board on the topic earlier this month, claiming an independent investigation could interfere with the county’s own internal probe.
The proposed county-wide review would build off of work the Office of Equity and Inclusion already does, Parisi said. He, along with other county government officials, created the OEI in 2016. In addition to assisting in the creation of equity plans for all county departments, the office is also responsible for investigating allegations of discrimination in the workplace.
Just this year, OEI has investigated and found two troubled work environments within the county’s purview at the request of employees — at the zoo and in the medical examiner’s office.
Both investigations were based on complaints of a “toxic work environment,” fear of retaliation from high-up county officials and racist remarks.
The investigations yielded strikingly similar results. In both cases, OEI found concerns of staff gossiping and spreading rumors about management. They encouraged better communication and more inclusion.
Both individual probes also state, word for word, that the respective departments have “challenges that are similar to other County work environments.”
Now, seven years after the Office of Equity and Inclusion was created, Parisi wants to know how that work is going and what areas need improvements, he said, especially in light of the zoo complaints.
He suggests the review be conducted by “a culturally competent organization that is external to county government,” rather than by OEI, by an organization with experience conducting workplace assessments with an emphasis on racial equity and diversity.
“Given recent events, it is appropriate to conduct a more thorough, follow-up assessment to review attitudes and practices, assess the culture of Dane County workplaces and identify areas where further improvements could be made,” the proposed resolution states. “Further, this initiative will help make it clear to all employees that Dane County does not tolerate discrimination.”
The work could start at the zoo and then proceed to other departments as a means of evaluating the county's effectiveness at increasing equity and diversity, as well as assessing the current racial climate, he said.
“I'm saying let's start there, but let's not stop there. This needs to be countywide going from department to department, and I think we need to do it in a fashion that is not like some folks have proposed we look into the zoo,” Parisi said. “Some of the proposals that are floating around look a lot like the Gableman investigation — a narrow scope, an investigation conducted by a retired judge, etcetera.
“That's not how we do things in Dane County and that's not how you build trust. Let's do it right.”
Part of that would be creating a roadmap to address barriers in access to county government jobs, but the key, Parisi said, is retention and maintaining a diverse workforce.
“The climate and the culture of any workforce is so important to assess and be aware of and to constantly work on,” he said.
Parisi had no specific comment on questions pertaining to working conditions at the medical examiner’s office when the Cap Times spoke to him. Last week, Wisconsin Watch first reported on the toxic culture there alleged by current and former employees.
While it is good to pay attention to new information that becomes available, he said that “it’s important if there are problems, (the county) understand them fully.”
“We can only do that, in my opinion, by having a comprehensive, objective look at each department,” he said.
For the resolution to move forward, it will need to be approved by County Board supervisors, many of whom have pushed for an objective and independent investigation into the zoo. Parisi believes having a retired judge conduct an investigation is the wrong approach, though.
“There will be folks who want to move ahead with the investigation that they're calling for, and there will be folks who like our approach,” he said. “We're going to have to see where the chips fall, but I think it's kind of hard to argue against what I'm proposing if your position is that you want an independent, objective assessment of the racial climate in county government.”
The end goal is an investigation that builds trust and is objective, he said.
“We have to take a look in a way that… everyone can see is an objective process, not some narrowly defined investigation that some could argue is politically motivated,” he said. “We need to take the politics out of this.”