In Dane County’s $834 million 2023 budget, County Executive Joe Parisi puts basic needs at the forefront, prioritizing investments in food insecurity, housing, mental health support, restorative justice and conservation initiatives.
“The past few years have taught us the importance of planning, flexibility and resiliency. We will continue to respond to the moment and do all we can for the well-being of all in our community,” Parisi said at a press conference Monday. “My 2023 budget continues progressive investments in our quality of life and pairs them with visionary approaches to confronting our challenges. It builds upon the years of work we’ve done and advances our approach of putting people and this special place we call home first.”
The county’s operating budget totals $712.6 million while the capital budget is $121.4 million. Overall, the budget raises taxes on the average Madison home by $30.05, a levy increase of 5.97%.
Perhaps the largest challenge of this year’s budget was examining the increased cost of basic necessities, which “grew to new extremes this year,” Parisi said, exacerbating income disparities and growing the economic divide.
“There’s no disputing the impact of inflation of our community’s most vulnerable families,” Parisi said. “There’s little indication the economic conditions of today will ease in the coming months, further straining overworked social service supports and systems still weary from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In the budget’s largest area of new dollars infused into the community, $7.5 million will go toward helping eliminate food insecurity among low income and underserved communities. The budget gives $6 million to continue Second Harvest’s Farm to Foodbank program through 2023. Another $1.5 million will help the River Food Pantry — the largest pantry in the county — grow and meet increasing needs, providing funds to jumpstart fundraising for a new facility.
“The cost of goods, rent and housing risk the well-being of many in our community,” Parisi added.
To address these issues, the budget, entitled “opportunity out of adversity” breaks down into housing, mental health/addiction services, restorative justice, climate change and conservation.
Housing and other 'life basics'
The capital budget includes a $6 million investment for the men’s permanent homeless shelter, bringing the county’s total share for a new shelter to $9 million and matching the city of Madison’s contribution.
The budget also includes another $6 million for the Dane County Affordable Housing Development Fund, which helps create new and affordable housing, as well as $4.82 million to raise the county’s funding support for local community service agencies with a 9% inflationary increase. The increase from inflation — likely the most substantial one-year jump in funding in the county’s history, according to Parisi’s office —aims to help agencies fill vacant positions, retain workers and enhance operations.
Additionally, Dane County and the city of Madison’s joint emergency rental assistance program Dane CORE 2.0, is slated to receive an additional $27 million in federal support, helping extend the program and keep families in their homes into 2023. A resolution that accepts the federal funds is before the County Board of Supervisors; at Monday’s press conference, Parisi encouraged the board to pass the resolution.
In one of the largest infrastructure costs in the 2023 budget, Parisi is allocating $15.6 million for the county’s share of road improvement projects. The most sizeable individual project is for the reconstruction and widening of Highway M in the town of Westport.
The budget also includes:
- $1.5 million for a new Boys and Girls Club of Dane County skilled trades training center
- $1.5 dollars for Mount Zion Church to develop a new community center that will include a food pantry, mental health services, areas for youth programming and senior services
- $1.2 million for the ongoing work to develop the Center for Black Excellence and Culture
Mental health and addiction services
In addition to a policy shift focusing on criminal justice reform, Parisi also emphasized new investments in mental health services, like $484,000 in new funding to increase staff at the county’s Behavioral Health Resource Center.
Parisi also built off of the 2022 budget’s largest capital investment to build a Crisis Triage Center — an around the clock, short-term observation, assessment and treatment center for anyone experiencing a behavioral health crisis as a result of mental health, substance use or a disability.
This year’s budget adds $1.3 million to inform next steps for the triage center once Dane County completes a request for proposals this fall to evaluate different models of operation.
There is also a $500,000 allocation for the sheriff’s office to expand its team of mobile crisis workers and an additional $190,000 for civilian vehicles and equipment so mental health professionals, not a law enforcement officer alone, can defuse a situation.
Climate change and conservation
Lastly, in an attempt to accelerate the path toward carbon neutrality, the 2023 budget will put $4.5 million toward the development and installation of carbon capture technologies, along with a new position in the Department of Waste and Renewables. It also includes $900,000 to start work on three energy saving projects at county facilities in the next year to reduce natural gas usage and emissions.
The budget also will include:
- $2 million for the “Suck the Muck” initiative at Door Creek and its surrounding wetlands to increase flood storage. Planning for the project will occur next year, with construction slated for 2024.
- $3 million to remove sediment from the Yahara chain of lakes and another $2.5 million to construct phase two of the Lower Yahara River Trail from Fish Camp County Park through Lake Kegonsa State Park. Construction is slated to start in July of 2023.
- $10 million for the Dane County Conservation Fund for further acquisitions that improve water quality and allow for prairie and wildlife restoration.