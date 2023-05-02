Republicans on the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee voted Tuesday in one sweeping motion to strip more than 500 items from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed 2023-25 budget — abandoning provisions including paid family medical leave, public funding for the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium and the legalization of marijuana.
The GOP-led committee will now craft a new spending plan starting from the existing, or base, budget, as it did with the two previous budgets since Evers was elected in 2018.
Committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, called the vote a rejection of “the massive expansion of government and reckless spending” in the governor’s $103.8 billion proposal.
Evers’ proposed budget would have amounted to an increase in annual state spending of more than 17% compared to the current fiscal year, as the state finds itself in an unprecedented financial position with a projected $7.1 billion surplus. Republicans panned it as an unsustainable level of spending, while Democrats characterized it as an investment in the state’s growth.
Throughout the day, the committee’s Democratic members pointed to the state’s declining working-age population and argued Evers’ budget would fund initiatives that would make Wisconsin a more attractive place to live.
Democrats’ singular goal with the state budget — and the state’s surplus — is to “make Wisconsin a place where everyone can live and learn and work and thrive,” said Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison.
“No one is coming to save us but us,” said Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee. “If we don't start today and make these critical investments in housing and local government and health care and education and infrastructure, we set the stage for incredible economic pain, because our workforce will not be able to meet the demand.”
Born agreed with Goyke on the need for growth, but said Republicans and Democrats differ on the best way to achieve it.
"When the solutions, apparently, from the Dems, are more government, more spending, more welfare, smoke more weed — yeah, our approaches are going to be different,” Born said.
There are opportunities to meet goals related to education, child care, health care and other challenges “in a budget that's truly made for Wisconsin, not just for the governor's reckless spending wishes,” Born said.
In the coming weeks, the Joint Finance Committee will continue to vote on the budget, eventually sending the bill to the Legislature for approval. After it’s passed by the Assembly and Senate, Evers can reject it, sign it into law or modify it with his veto authority.