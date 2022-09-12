With less than two months to go until November’s general election, a coalition of more than 100 Wisconsin small business owners on Monday backed Gov. Tony Evers’ reelection campaign.
Evers, who is nearing the end of his first term as governor, faces a tough reelection test from Republican challenger Tim Michels, a military veteran and construction mogul.
Monday’s endorsement, first reported by the Cap Times, comes from business owners from across Wisconsin and includes the owners of an adventure park, a jazz club proprietor, the owners of a barbecue restaurant, several salon owners and the owners of dozens of other Wisconsin small businesses.
“Wisconsin’s economy is strong, we are resilient and our small businesses are growing at a record pace,” Evers said in a statement, adding that “Wisconsin’s economic strength is built around small businesses … and they need to be supported.”
In early 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many small businesses were deemed “nonessential” and forced to close their doors — some for good. But following the passage of the American Rescue Plan, a massive COVID-19 relief bill approved by Democratic lawmakers in Washington that sent hundreds of millions of dollars to Wisconsin, Evers earmarked $75 million for a program to help small businesses and nonprofits move into empty commercial business spaces across Wisconsin.
The Main Street Bounceback Grant program had provided more than 5,200 businesses and nonprofits with $10,000 grants as of July, according to Evers’ office. In total, the program’s $75 million will cover as many as 7,500 grants.
The Evers campaign said Monday that if reelected, expanding the bounceback program would be among the governor’s top priorities to help bolster small businesses and family farms in Wisconsin. The campaign also said Evers would support legislation aimed at growing Wisconsin’s workforce by expanding access to child care and strengthening apprenticeship and job training programs.
The campaign also said Evers supports repealing Wisconsin’s personal property tax and expanding state tax credits for businesses that invest in creating jobs in the state.
Evers will face Michels on Nov. 8.