Outside groups that advocate for Wisconsin candidates running in state-level races have spent more than $50 million this cycle, breaking the previous spending record set in 2018, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.
The report found that outside groups have spent more than $52.3 million telling voters who to vote for or against. Republican-aligned groups have spent $39.6 million compared to the $12 million spent by Democratic-aligned groups.
The spending has come in the races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer and seats in the Legislature. It does not include outside spending in races for the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, for which there are different financial reporting processes.
With a week to go until the election, outside groups have spent 43% more than the previous record in 2018, when they doled out $36.6 million.
Ballooned spending on state-level races has contributed, at least in part, to the neck-and-neck nature of the contests as Nov. 8 looms. Recent polling from CNN found that Gov. Tony Evers is leading his Republican challenger, Tim Michels, 50% to 48% among likely voters. The same poll found a tight race for secretary of state.
Among outside groups spending on the races, 12 have spent more than $1 million, according to the WDC analysis. That includes $9.29 million from Right Direction Wisconsin PAC, a committee run by the Republican Governors Association. Most of that money has been spent on television and digital ads attacking Evers on tax and crime issues, according to WDC.
Americans for Prosperity, which was created by GOP mega-donors David and Charles Koch, has spent almost $6.4 million boosting Michels and other Republican candidates.
ACC Wisconsin 2022 PAC, a second group run by the Republican Governors Association, has spent almost $4 million attacking Evers.
The outside spending total does not include money spent by “issue ad” groups, which can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money but can’t directly advocate for a candidate.
Early voting in Wisconsin runs through Nov. 6 (the Sunday before Election Day). Election Day is Nov. 8.