Non-candidate expenditures exploded in last month’s midterm elections compared to previous cycles, shattering the third-party spending record set in Wisconsin’s previous midterm elections in 2018 by 50%.
A new report from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign found that “special interest groups” spent $93 million on Wisconsin’s races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer, as well as contests for the state Legislature. That figure does not include spending from third-party groups on federal U.S. House and Senate races.
“The $93.01 million spent in 2022 by outside groups crushed the previous record $61.86 million set in 2018,” the report found.
2022 spending was 154% higher than the $36.6 million doled out by non-candidate groups in 2016, and almost five times higher than the $19 million spent in 2010, the report said.
The vast majority of the more than $90 million committed by third-party groups came in the governor’s race. The governor’s race, which resulted in Democratic Gov. Tony Evers easily defeating his Republican challenger, Tim Michels, drew almost $79 million in spending from outside groups.
Seventy-two outside groups spent money during the election cycle. Thirty-five groups spent over $48 million to benefit Republicans and 36 groups spent $44 million to bolster Democrats, the report found.
Two groups, the Democratic Governors Association and the Republican Governors Association, contributed more than $35 million of the spending.
Alliance for Common Sense, a group controlled by the Democratic Governors Association, shelled out $20.1 million on the race.
The group, “blanketed the airwaves with television ads attacking … (Michels) on education, abortion, guns, and media reports about sexual harassment complaints filed by female employees of his construction company,” the report said.
Using three different groups, the Republican Governors Association spent $15.3 million “mostly on television ads throughout the state that attacked Evers on crime and tax issues from July until Election Day,” the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign found.
A Better Wisconsin Together, a Democratic-aligned group, and Americans for Prosperity, a Republican-aligned group, were the third- and fourth-largest spenders.
A Better Wisconsin Together spent an estimated $6.8 million to support Democratic candidates, the report said. Americans for Prosperity doled out $6.5 million for canvassing, mailings, door hangers and digital and radio ads to support Michels and other GOP candidates.