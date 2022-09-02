An outside group spent millions of dollars to defeat former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the weeks before last month’s Republican gubernatorial primary, according to a Thursday report from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.
After a nine-year break from spending in Wisconsin, Club for Growth Action, a Washington-based super PAC, spent more than $3.5 million against Kleefisch between July 26 and Aug. 5.
Days into the organization’s spending, its leaders were sent a letter signed by Fred Young, John Anderson, Mike Grebe, and Anthony and Andrea Bryant, representing “a collection of Wisconsin supporters and financial backers” who said the group’s decision to go after Kleefisch had “led (them) to question whether to provide any future support.”
“To suggest that former Lt. Governor Kleefisch is anything other than a proven conservative reformer is not only a lie, but a disservice to Wisconsin’s conservative movement as a whole,” the letter said.
The political action committee has “a track record of opposing Democrats in general elections and Republicans in primary races who it does not feel are conservative enough,” according to WDC. Club for Growth Action spent millions in the run-up to the primary on TV, radio and digital ads attacking Kleefisch.
In one ad, the group criticized Kleefisch for a trip she took to China in 2014 while serving as lieutenant governor, saying she returned to Wisconsin “spouting Chinese propaganda” and called her “easy to co-opt, too weak to lead,” per WDC.
Kleefisch was defeated by construction magnate Tim Michels — who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump — by about 35,000 votes. Michels will face incumbent Gov. Tony Evers in November.
Club for Growth was founded in 1999 and is funded by a wide range of billionaires, according to WDC. GOP mega-donor Richard Uihlein, founder of Uline, contributed about $34 million to Club for Growth in 2018 and 2020.
Uihlein was a major backer of Republican businessman Kevin Nicholson, who ended his gubernatorial bid early in July, while Uihlein’s wife, Liz, supported Kleefisch.
The group’s investment in the GOP gubernatorial primary highlights the explosion of outside spending in Wisconsin this cycle. A previous WDC analysis found that an “unthinkable” amount of money has or will be spent on Wisconsin’s statewide races come November.
As of the end of June, outside electioneering groups had spent or pledged to spend almost $25 million on the gubernatorial race, the analysis found.
The battle for the governor’s mansion is the race that has seen the most outside spending. As of the end of June, five GOP-affiliated groups have spent or pledged $12.41 million while two Democratic-aligned groups have spent or plan to spend $12.39 million.