This year proved to be jam-packed for Madison and Dane County, from contentious City Council meetings, dozens of new developments and the seemingly never-ending election review.
Catch up on what you might have missed in this list of the Cap Times’ most-read local government, development and community stories of the year:
Madison seeking public feedback on new train station location
The possibility of an Amtrak station and train travel is not a new concept for Madison, but an exciting idea recently revamped thanks to the historic levels of funding in the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Amtrak has identified Madison as a connection on a future Hiawatha Service extension, the rail line connecting Chicago and Minneapolis, and the city is well on its way to narrowing down a station location, looking at six potential areas: near the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus, downtown, First Street, the near east side, where the former Oscar Mayer plant used to be located, and lastly, near the airport.
The city’s Odana Area Plan is starting to unfold. Here’s what it could look like.
Several new development are being planned in the city’s Odana area, a large plot of land on the west side between the Beltline, Mineral Point Road and University Research Park. It’s a portion of Madison that has not evolved over time, according to the city’s plan for a total revamp of the neighborhood, and mainly consists of offices and retail developments surrounded by large parking lots. Some have called it “an example of what went wrong with urban planning in the '60s, '70s and '80s." The goal for the city is that new housing in the area can link existing isolated areas to create a more cohesive neighborhood, but the reality may be more complicated.
What went wrong with the Madison Public Market
The long-awaited Madison Public Market, nearly 15 years in the making, was faced with another major setback in late August when the city withdrew its application for a $3.45 million federal economic development administration grant, a key part of the market’s funding.
While that funding was eventually made up in the city budget, at the time the financing gap plus growing construction costs put the project’s future in jeopardy.
Sister act: These women could transform affordable housing in Madison
The redevelopment of Ella’s Deli into an affordable housing apartment building was one of the biggest community development stories of 2022. The architecture of the building is quite noteworthy, as is the fact that the Neujahr sisters, Anne and Sarah, have been heavily involved in Madison development for years.
A ‘Midwest goodbye’: The town of Madison merges with Madison and Fitchburg
This year saw many changes to the city of Madison but perhaps the most noticeable was the city’s absorption of the town of Madison on Oct. 31, gaining thousands of new residents.
Created in 1846, the town of Madison originally covered 36 square miles of land, mostly in south Madison, with smaller plots of land on the north side of the city and on the west side near Whitney Way. But over the years, spanning back to the 1860s, pieces of the original area of the town have been chipped away, annexed or incorporated into other cities and villages.
The city of Madison absorbed 90% of the remaining town of Madison land and 79% of the population; the rest of the town was attached to the city of Fitchburg. This story looked at the history of the town and how its residents were preparing to say farewell.
Life in the Flex Lane: The congested Beltline is getting an upgrade
Madison's Beltline is one of the most widely used highways in the city — and drivers saw some major changes this year with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s new project called Flex Lanes: using inside median shoulders as an additional travel lane during peak times.
Flex Lanes intend to mitigate congestion and improve travel time reliability. They have been seen in big cities across the country, like Chicago and throughout Ohio and Michigan, and are meant to accommodate a growing population. But they have proved to be controversial in Madison, where some drivers have used the lanes when they are closed to speed past traffic.
Affordable housing proposal faces tough review from Urban Design Commission
Concerns about toxins in the soil and water around the former Oscar Mayer plant were heavily on the minds of neighboring residents when discussing the potential for placing affordable housing near the Hartmayer Property.
Michael Gableman again seeks to jail Madison mayor, nine others
The Cap Times rigorously followed former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman’s review of the 2020 election in Wisconsin from start to finish. Gableman’s move in February to again seek to jail Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, along with nine other officials across the state, was one of the more shocking turns.
After previously seeking to arrest Rhodes-Conway for refusing to answer his questions in his private office in Brookfield, Gableman's attorney said in court in January that Gableman was no longer seeking to jail the mayor. Rhodes-Conway said she abided by Gableman’s requests and asked the court to throw out the lawsuit. She said on numerous occasions she would testify in public before the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, which issued the subpoena to discuss the administration of the election in Madison — but not in secret at Gableman’s Brookfield office.
Robin Vos tossed the election review subpoenas after firing Gableman in August.
No car? If you live in Madison, you still pay for parking downtown
Parking costs can be a pain — and in Madison, whether you park in a downtown garage or don’t drive a car at all, you are still paying for a parking spot.
An August Transportation Policy and Planning Board meeting showed the city of Madison pays upwards of $100,000 a month to cover the cost of parking spots, on top of what it receives from parking fees. The parking subsidies aren’t unique to Madison, though, and for the past several decades, auto use has been subsidized in most American communities.
It turns out that whether or not you even have a car, “everyone is paying for (parking) all the time,” said Chris McCahill, the managing director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison research group State Smart Transportation Initiative.
Plans to transform Lake Monona waterfront to be presented at Monona Terrace
The plans to redevelop the lakefront along Lake Monona will be one of the biggest stories of 2023. Three internationally renowned design firms are competing to deliver a vision for what will amount to a shoreline park nearly two miles long.