Wisconsinites who have been diagnosed with an opioid use disorder and are experiencing homelessness will have access to recovery housing through a new program from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration.
The state will use $2 million from a settlement with McKinsey & Company, which helped Purdue Pharma and other companies "turbocharge" opioid drug sales, to fund the recovery voucher grant program. As part of a $573 million multistate settlement, Wisconsin received $31 million from the consulting company.
“Wisconsinites across our state have experienced the tragedy of the opioid epidemic firsthand, whether they are working to overcome opioid use disorder, they have a loved one, friend, or neighbor who is, or they’ve lost someone they love to this deadly epidemic,” Evers said in a statement. “These funds will be critically important in supporting those working through their recovery to find hope, healing, and help folks regain dignity and security through safe housing.”
The program will be run by the state Department of Health Services and Department of Administration. The agencies will work with the Continuum of Care program in Dane, Milwaukee and Racine counties, and with similar coalitions throughout the rest of the state. Agencies will start working with recovery residences starting Jan. 1, 2023.
“Basic needs, like housing or food, need to be met before anyone can overcome an illness, including opioid use disorder. Too often individuals in treatment and recovery for substance use disorder lack the safe and stable housing necessary to support them in their journey,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge in a statement.
Recovery residences, which can vary in structure, provide a home-like residential space to support individuals recovering from a substance abuse disorder. According to an overview of the state’s program, they are “centered on peer support and a connection to services that promote long-term recovery.”
Housing agencies selected for recovery voucher grants can receive up to $100,000 per year. Agencies will serve as administrators of the grant program for their Continuum of Care or local coalition area. They will receive referrals, enter clients into the program and work to secure housing at recovery residences.
Vouchers will cover the cost of a bed in a recovery residence for up to 24 months, but will not pay for any additional services such as case management or costs associated with support services. Up to 10% of a grant award may be used for administrative costs.
DHS director of opioid initiatives Paul Krupski said during a Wisconsin Health News event earlier this summer that 73% of Wisconsin’s opioid-related deaths in 2021 involved synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl. The prevalence of fentanyl has propelled Wisconsin into the “third wave” of its opioid epidemic, Marshfield Clinic Health System chief medical officer Dr. William Melms said at the same event.
An August 2021 DHS report found that suspected opioid overdoses increased significantly — even more than expected — since COVID-19 was first detected in Wisconsin in March 2020, creating a “dual public health crisis.”
Opioid overdose deaths in Wisconsin dropped by 10% to 839 in 2018, following a steady increase. Deaths increased again in 2019 to 916, and in 2020, the state recorded 1,227 opioid overdose deaths.
Since 2014, lawmakers have passed more than 30 bipartisan laws aimed at curbing opioid abuse in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Addiction Recovery helpline can be accessed online or by calling 211.