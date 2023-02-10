Madison leaders are tackling the city's housing shortage with contentious zoning changes — and the latest is new downtown-focused legislation that would add lower-rent apartments by allowing developers to add more stories to buildings.
The proposed change to the city’s zoning ordinance, introduced this week by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and City Council Alders Patrick Heck, Erik Paulson, Mike Verveer and Jael Currie, targets downtown opposed to the recent push for changes in single-family neighborhoods.
In return for adding more floors to new downtown developments — the added stories must still conform to downtown height limits — developers would need to ensure that at least half of the new space is used for affordable housing.
Currently, the city’s ordinance sets limits on both the number of stories and the heights of downtown buildings to protect the view of the state Capitol.
The legislation explains that, while the height and story limits align for commercial buildings, the heights of residential floors are typically lower than commercial floor heights. So, it’s possible for more residential stories to be added without exceeding height limitations.
The proposed ordinance change takes advantage of that fact.
Currently in downtown buildings, a ground-story floor can’t exceed 18 feet and upper levels can’t exceed 14 feet. The proposed change would change the maximum height depending on how many stories are in a building.
“This is a win-win for meeting Madison’s housing needs,” Rhodes-Conway said in a written statement. “Developers can build more housing in downtown Madison to help deal with our supply shortage, while staying within existing height limits, and we can ensure that some of those added units will be affordable to households with more modest means.”
Developers agreeing to the incentive would be required to use at least half of the added space for affordable housing and maintain that affordability for at least 30 years. The affordable units will be rented to households with an income at or below 60% of the area's median income, so around $43,320 for one person and $49,500 for two people, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
If affordable housing is already planned for a new development and city financial assistance is being provided, the number of additional affordable housing units would be negotiated.
The change would be limited to the downtown area, where Capitol view and other height restrictions are in place. There is currently no estimate of how many more affordable units the change would result in.
“High land costs and other considerations make development in the downtown difficult, and affordable housing there even more so,” Verveer, who represents District 4 in the downtown area, said. “A development bonus is another tool in the toolbox for adding more housing and more affordable housing downtown.”
Bill O'Connor, executive director of Smart Growth Greater Madison, an advocacy organization representing local real estate developers, mainly works with developers who work around the Capitol and State Street.
Smart Growth has not yet taken an official position on the new legislation.
“It's an intriguing concept that we may well be willing to support,” O’Connor said. “From our perspective, the devil is always in the details, so we need to take a look at the provision in the ordinance that talks about how long the commitment needs to be and how many years you have to commit to keeping these units affordable.”
Logistically, O’Connor said the proposal makes sense: By creating extra stories and therefore extra units and revenue in a project, that creates a financial incentive for developers that offsets the revenue loss from increased affordable housing units.
It also would be structurally safe to make the proposed changes in new developments, he said, and would not mean lower ceilings than in other apartment buildings.
The Wisconsin State Capitol clocks in at 284 feet tall from the ground to the top of the Golden Lady Wisconsin statue atop the dome. After the University of Wisconsin-Madison built the 18-story Van Hise Hall in 1966, hitting 243 feet, the city passed the Capitol View Preservation Ordinance, restricting any building within one mile of the Capitol from exceeding its height.
“We appreciate Mayor Rhodes-Conway and alders taking this step to help UW-Madison students and the broader community,” Rob Cramer, UW-Madison vice chancellor for finance and administration, said in a statement. “It is our hope that this will increase affordable housing downtown and aligns with our efforts related to affordability and access for our students.”
Chad Lawler, executive director of Madison Area Builders Association, mainly handles single-family developments but was enthused by the prospect of more flexibility in zoning. Developers building in areas with height restrictions often plan projects within those limits but still can’t get approval if it’s close to the maximum height, he said.
“This might allow the opportunity to go up to the height limit by adding more stories that normally wouldn't be approved,” Lawler said.
“Any push towards housing affordability is important,” he said. “Density is always a positive. We wish more could be done on the single-family level, but, unfortunately, usually multifamily is the avenue to get that.”
The proposal will go before the Plan Commission on Feb. 27 before it goes to the full City Council for final action on March 7.
