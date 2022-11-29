One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon that occurred just half a block from the state Capitol in an iconic Madison pedestrian area.
State Capitol police are working with the Madison Police Department to investigate the incident and identify a suspect, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes told reporters about an hour after shots were fired on the 100 block of State Street.
The victim, suffering at least one gunshot wound, was “conscious and alert” when police arrived. He was transported to a local hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries, Barnes said. Police are aware of “at least one suspect” who ran away from the scene, he said, adding that officers are searching for further information.
The shooting appeared to be the result of an altercation, but the relationship between the victim and the suspect was not clear, Barnes said. While police advised the public to avoid the area while it’s under investigation, Barnes said there was no reason to believe there was an immediate threat to the community following the shooting.
“Detectives are working really feverishly trying to piece together what may have happened, and we have a victim … who is undergoing treatment who is unable to tell us what happened,” Barnes said. “And so we need the public's help making sure that whatever happened here today, we can bring to a resolution.”
Tuesday’s shooting was Madison’s second to occur in broad daylight in the last week. A 36-year-old man was fatally shot on Nov. 22 following an altercation on the 100 block of East Lakeside Street.
No matter where or when a shooting occurs in Madison, Barnes said, the community should take stock of the situation and look for ways to prevent further violence.
“Someone had a weapon. They fired that weapon in public. So we should all be concerned about that,” Barnes said. “We should all be asking ourselves … sitting down with our family members, sitting down with the people who we love, asking them, ‘How can we prevent this?’”
As of Tuesday evening, police did not have a physical description of the suspect. Barnes encouraged anyone who might have information about the incident — including eyewitnesses and business owners with surveillance cameras — to contact police.