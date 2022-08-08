Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the likely soon-to-be Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, on Monday hinted at his approach to the general election campaign — suggesting there will be no shift to his messages of economic populism and attacks against positions held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
Speaking to a few dozen supporters, campaign volunteers and staff at Madison’s Olbrich Park, Barnes declared that his campaign is “going to November.”
With a grin, he added, “we’re going past November.”
“We have got work to do,” the lieutenant governor said. “The Senate is a broken place, a place that does not offer opportunities to working people all across the state of Wisconsin — or people across this country, for that matter.”
As he has for months, Barnes leaned hard on his background: the child of a union household, Barnes’ mother was a public school teacher and his dad worked third shift on a manufacturing line.
“My story is a Wisconsin story, and those tickets to the middle class are harder and harder to come by, regardless of how hard you work,” Barnes said, sticking with the message that appears to have resonated with Democratic primary voters in recent weeks.
Since early this summer, Barnes has made “rebuilding the middle class” his top campaign issue, seeking to draw a sharp contrast between himself and Johnson, a multimillionaire. Barnes often says that if Wisconsinites want lawmakers in Washington to work more for them, they need to change the people who are working in Washington.
For months he has pledged to bring a “real-world perspective” to the nation’s capital, a promise he reiterated on Monday.
“My fears, my struggles, they’re your fears and your struggles as well,” Barnes said. “People know I don't have millions of dollars in personal wealth, but what I do have is skin in the game.”
He continued: “I believe that this state is worth fighting for. I do believe that better is possible. I know that each and every one of you believes the same thing — it's exactly why you're here today.”
Late last month, Barnes' three closest opponents (Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski) ended their campaigns and endorsed the lieutenant governor. Steven Olikara, founder of the Millennial Action Project, remains in the race.
With a victory in Tuesday’s primary all but locked up, Barnes appears to have no intentions of backing away from the message that has served him well thus far.
He confirmed as much to the Cap Times on Monday, saying the support his campaign is receiving “shows the energy, it shows the enthusiasm and from the very start with the economic message, it's (been) about building a grassroots coalition, and it is coming together.”
“It's a great thing, because that is what it's going to take to beat Ron Johnson,” he added.
Barnes, if he wins Tuesday’s primary as expected, will face Johnson in November’s general election.