In many ways, Robert Novak’s job at Old World Wisconsin — located in Eagle — is a perfect combination of two of his favorite things: storytelling and beer.
Born in Milwaukee, Novak moved to Eau Claire with his family when he was six years old. A child of two of Wisconsin’s great beer-brewing cities, he recalled fondly in an interview with the Cap Times touring the Miller, Pabst and Leinenkugels breweries with his dad.
But before he worked in beer, he worked in the world of theater. Novak earned a degree in playwriting from the University of California-San Diego in 2009, and spent several years working in the industry in both California and Wisconsin.
All the while, Novak was homebrewing beer and getting to know players in both the California and Wisconsin craft beer scenes. Eventually, he started working full time in the beverage world, which led him to his current position with the Wisconsin Historical Society, where he serves as coordinator for Old World Wisconsin’s historic brewing experience.
Novak sat down with the Cap Times to talk about the historic brewing experience, why beer is important to the state’s identity and more.
What exactly is the historic brewing experience at Old World Wisconsin?
We are part of the overall museum experience here. We have our brew house. It's a modern building. We don't have very many modern buildings on site, but we built it from scratch. But we use some historic elements to highlight what breweries may have looked like in the 19th century.
It's a modern space, but it's rustic. We don't have temperature control. We have two fireplaces. We don't have a boiler for steam heat for the kettles. So it's a modern building, but it's very rustic and our goal is to interpret what beers may have been from 1840 to 1900 based on the nationalities we have on site.
We have Scandinavian, Danish buildings, German buildings and English buildings. But beyond that, Wisconsin had French settlers, settlers from Belgium and other places that we don't think about all that often. But they all have beer traditions, and they brought them with them. So what people will experience as they come through is hopefully a connecting thread to the farms on site. Hopefully they make a connection that, "Oh, this could have been something that was brewed on a 19th century farm."
In addition to that, we're trying to tie in the process of making beer. Sometimes we're in historic costume, sometimes we’re in our brew house shirts, but either way we are trying to get people to understand that we have great natural resources. We have farming, we have the ingredients we need for beer, but we've also always had this resource of brewers.
Whether it's a Belgian family that brews on their farm for their neighbors or a German family that starts a small brewery on their farm, the brewers themselves have been a resource for Wisconsin since before we were a state even. And now brewers have come full circle, where the craft breweries again are in every little town, a lot like they were in the 1860s, 1870s. And the brewers, again, are very important resources for our economy in a way that almost disappeared.
I mean, the big beer is really important. We can't leave it out of the story. It played a role that created a lot of jobs and a lot of industry for the state. But there's also limitations there. So we're trying to show folks this full circle of beer history that connects them right back to today.
How do visitors to Old World Wisconsin interact with the brewing experience?
Our brew house is pretty close to the entrance. If you came in, you'd smell things first. If we have the mash going, you'd smell the malt seeping in the hot water. You'd see every step of the process, and we're there doing it so you can talk to us about it.
We have ingredients kind of laid out in this display. We have some nice displays that show the overall brewing process for folks who aren't familiar with that at all. But we'll also be happy to talk anybody through the process from start to finish. Let them help, they can grind some grain, they can throw some hops in the boil.
There are samples of beers that we brewed. Every day we tap a cask of something we brew here, usually about a month prior. So we'll tap those and people can have a little three-ounce sample. Because we're an educational brewery we don't have a brewing license, so we can't sell our beer. We can't give out more than a three-ounce sample. But people can taste it at least and get a sense of what beer might have tasted like 150 years ago.
It's a big mystery. We don't know what it tasted like. Ingredients have changed. Processes have changed. But we're trying to recreate those processes and ingredients from all those years ago.
How important have breweries and beer been to Wisconsin’s identity and state culture?
It's pretty central to our experience historically, going all the way back to the early 1800s, because we have the resources that brewers need. We have great water. We have locations where we can dig lagering caves in sandstone. We have the ability to grow barley and hops in abundance. So we had those things available to us in a way that was pretty similar to Central Europe, which also happened to be where a lot of those immigrants were coming from in the 1850s.
So especially when the German immigrants started coming over in the mid-1850s, when they started coming over in large numbers, those communities demanded beer and they demanded a level of beer that demanded production breweries. So that's what happened.
We have this great map that shows the rise and fall of all these breweries. And in 1865, 1870, there's a dot in almost every little town. And it was the German brewers that really did that. Then you start to go into Milwaukee's history and the big breweries that started to take over and the beer gardens that rose up in the late 1800s really became part of our community. And right up until prohibition, breweries were a core part of every community because if you had a brewery, you had restaurants, you had shops, you had a little downtown area.
What’s your favorite beer to drink? It’s always great to get an expert’s thoughts.
My favorite all-time beer is Pliny the Elder from Russian River Brewing Company in California. Pliny the Elder has a place in my heart that is really tough for any other beer to compete with.
But when I sit down at home and have a beer, it's hard for me to turn away from a Lakefront Riverwest Stein. As simple as that sounds, a beer like that really has a historical place in Milwaukee but also is so easy to pair with anything you're eating.
I grew up as a hophead, drinking a lot of really bitter IPAs and got into hazy IPAs, and I'm coming back to those classic Milwaukee beers and it has really regrounded me. So if it's a special occasion, I might get a really bitter double IPA, west coast style. But for everyday drinking, it's Two Women from New Glarus or Riverwest Stein.