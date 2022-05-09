The Madison Police Department, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have no suspects and have made zero arrests in the arson investigation at Wisconsin Family Action, a conservative, anti-abortion organization on the city’s north side.
Flames were seen coming from the building shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday and both the Madison Fire Department and MPD responded. Madison Fire was able to put out the fire within five minutes, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a Monday news conference. No one was injured.
Barnes confirmed the department found two incendiary devices, Molotov cocktails, at the scene that did not ignite. The department was able to collect evidence from the scene, which has been turned over to federal agencies for processing, he said.
There is no surveillance footage of the incident, and Barnes asked for any businesses or anyone with footage in the neighboring area to help the department.
“As much as we wish we could solve this case today, the forensic process takes time, and now we must wait for those results,” Barnes said. “‘We solve cases based on forensic evidence, digital evidence and most importantly, the cooperation of the community.”
Barnes and Robert Payne with the Milwaukee Division of the FBI both said they have no leads on any similar threats, both locally and at the statewide level, and Barnes confirmed they are not considering Sunday’s arson a “terroristic threat.”
“We’re looking at this from the lens of, this is a First Amendment protected right. People have their opinions and when we violate that and when we use a criminal activity or violence in that nature, the FBI and federal authorities will look at that through all federal statutes to investigate,” Payne said.
Because the investigation is still ongoing, Payne couldn’t comment on the specific state or federal charges that could result from the incident, including a hate crime charge.
“We will use any and all federal statutes available,” he said.
Following the incident, Madison Police officers were made aware of any organization in the city related to abortion, “on either side,” Barnes said, to provide increased surveillance and check-ins.
“The idea is to prevent the next one, if that indeed is the case,” Barnes said.
Barnes encouraged anyone with additional information to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
Wisconsin Family Action president Julaine Appling told the Cap Times she received a call around 7:45 a.m. Sunday from the company that owns the building that houses the group's office at 2801 International Lane. There had been a fire at the office, she was told, and graffiti sprayed on the outside of the building.
Appling said police told her they had found Mason jars that had been made into Molotov cocktails, along with a lighter. The incendiary devices were thrown through the windows of Appling’s office.
Graffiti spray-painted in cursive outside the office declared, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”
Barnes said, “there’s always going to be conspiracy theories” that spread, especially with a national spotlight on the arson incident and investigation, but he said he had “no indication that this was an inside job.”
He went on to condemn the violence of Sunday’s incident, saying there is no room for hate or violence in Madison.
“We are investigating the fruits of hate and violence in the form of an arson investigation where a specific nonprofit group was targeted for their beliefs regarding the issue of abortion,” Barnes said. “We understand emotions are high — on every side — following the recent news involving the United States Supreme Court.”
Last week, after a draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court is poised to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling was leaked, Appling issued a statement condemning the leak and cautioning “against premature celebration of what would, no doubt, be a huge victory for the pro-life cause.”
“If the opinion holds as it is currently written, we will have reason and time to celebrate,” Appling said in the statement. “We can certainly be cautiously optimistic as we consider what could unfold in the days ahead.”
Barnes said this type of arson incident is not something the department sees often in Madison, and he hasn’t seen anything like it in his year-and-a-half tenure as police chief so far.
“We don't expect these things to happen in Madison,” he said. “There is no place in Madison for any type of hate speech, for any type of violence, for any type of property destruction, to advance any cause.
“If you’re thinking about doing something like that, I’d recommend that you not. It doesn’t look good for your cause, it doesn’t look good for our community.”
Jessie Opoien contributed to this report.