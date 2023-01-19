Eight months after the office of a conservative Christian, anti-abortion organization was targeted with arson, the FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Flames were seen coming from Wisconsin Family Action’s office on Madison’s north side shortly after 6 a.m. on May 8. The Madison Fire and Police departments responded and extinguished the blaze, which resulted in damage to the building but no injuries.
Graffiti spray-painted in cursive outside the office declared, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.” The incident occurred days after a draft opinion forecasting the U.S. Supreme Court’s upcoming decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked.
The case has since been under investigation by Madison police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. No suspects have been identified.
The FBI announced Thursday that it will offer rewards of up to $25,000 in a number of investigations “into a series of attacks and threats targeting reproductive health service facilities across the country.”
In addition to the FBI’s reward, Wisconsin Family Action is offering a $5,000 reward.
“Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment to vigorously pursue investigations into crimes against pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations, and reproductive health clinics across the country,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a prepared statement. “We will continue to work closely with our national, state, and local law enforcement partners to hold responsible anyone who uses extremist views to justify their criminal actions.”
According to a news release, the FBI can investigate the incidents as “potential acts of domestic violent extremism, Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act) violations, or violent crime matters” depending on the case.
“Here we are 8 months and at least 78 attacks later, and still we have heard of no solid leads on suspect(s). We are grateful that lawmakers continue to push Homeland Security and the FBI to resolve this matter,” said Wisconsin Family Action president Julaine Appling in a statement. “We hope that the private investigation coupled with the FBI reward will lead to the arrest and conviction of the arsonists before any more pro-life organizations are attacked.”
Incendiary devices — according to the FBI, two Molotov cocktails — were thrown through the window of Appling’s office. When a reporter visited the office hours after the fire was extinguished, the office was littered with shards of glass, and there was visible fire damage to the wall under the window. Books that had been sitting in the windowsill were scattered on the floor, partially burned and covered with soot.
In addition to the graffiti referencing abortion, another exterior wall was painted with a capital “A” surrounded by the letter “O” (the “anarchy” symbol) and the numbers “1312,” which denotes opposition to police (the numbers correspond with the alphabetical order of “ACAB,” an acronym for “All Cops Are Bastards”).
During testimony to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in August, Wray said the Dobbs decision was followed by an increase in violence from both anti-abortion advocates and abortion rights advocates.