Whether you park in a downtown parking garage or don’t drive a car at all, if you live in Madison you’re paying for a parking spot.
According to slides from last week’s Transportation Policy and Planning Board meeting, the city of Madison pays upwards of $100,000 a month to cover the cost of parking spots, on top of what it receives from parking fees.
The presentation showed the hefty cost per stall at the Wilson Street parking garage on 20 E. Wilson St. Revenue from the garage covers around $212 per month per spot, but leaves a $240 public subsidy. Parking fees don’t cover the entire cost, leading the city to fill the gap.
The Wilson Street garage has some of the highest parking prices in the city, about equal with the State Street parking garage. It costs city residents $180 a month to park in a spot on weekdays (the price balloons to $210 for non-residents). It costs $230 a month to park at the garage 24/7, or about $7.41 per day.
“We charge what the market will bear. There are multiple parking providers downtown, and our rates are in line with these other parking providers,” said Tom Lynch, the city’s director of transportation.
No car? Pay anyway
Parking subsidies aren’t unique to Madison. For the past several decades, auto use has been subsidized in most American communities.
Chris McCahill, managing director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison based research group State Smart Transportation Initiative, argued that no matter where you park — be it a Walmart, a hotel or a city garage — and whether or not you even have a car, “everyone is paying for (parking) all the time.”
For example, while gas taxes pay for state highways, most city streets are primarily paid for with property taxes. Parking on neighborhood streets is also paid for with property taxes.
“Similarly, the cost of downtown garage parking to the city, when considering operation and construction, is greater than revenues the parking generates,” Lynch said.
The city paid up to $60,000 per stall on recent parking garage projects, including the Wilson Street garage. If “conventionally finance,” or done so without city help, that would amount to about a $270 monthly payment, according to Lynch, as it costs up to $190 per month to maintain a stall and staff the parking garage.
“The hypothetical monthly cost to the city for that stall is $490, yet our average monthly revenue per stall is just $210. This is an example of how the full cost of auto use is not fully transferred to the user,” Lynch said. “If it was, they might choose to use other transportation modes, such as transit, biking, carpooling or walking.”
Olivia Williams, executive director of Madison Area Community Land Trust, a nonprofit that buys land in the city to create more affordable housing opportunities, took to social media. Williams called out the city for supporting housing for cars, over housing for people.
Madison pays $240/mo in debt service per parking space in a downtown parking garage because they don't charge enough for parking. Can you imagine subsidizing a building at $240/mo per apartment? Housing for cars, not for people— Olivia R Williams (@Olivia_R_Will) August 2, 2022
But it might not be that straightforward. Scott Resnick, a local entrepreneur who served as an Alder for the city from 2011 to 2015, contended the issue is “way more complicated.”
Resnick called projects like the Wilson Street and Judge Doyle Square garages “the worst case scenario” because they cost more than anticipated, so payments are higher and create an “enormous gap.”
“Not all ramps are like that,” Resnick added. “It doesn’t take away from the point that parking costs money, and we haven’t necessarily matched what the cost of building spots are to what we charge in the city.”
True cost of transportation
Consequently, these subsidies incentivize using a car over other transportation modes, Lynch believes. Evidence that supports this has been piling up: Americans are currently driving twice as much as they did in the early 1970s, studies show.
“That has consequences for congestion, safety and the climate,” Lynch said.
McCahill, with SSTI, said it’s good the city is thinking about true costs when it comes to public spending. But it’s only a first step.
“The city is actually making an effort to make it more transparent, what those costs are,” McCahill said of the price to construct and operate parking facilities. “I think it’s safe to say most people have no idea the costs are that high.”
“It’s important to have this conversation and understand where those subsidies are going,” McCahill said. “Understanding the cost behind that is the first part. (Next is) creating a benefit structure that lets people make their own choices in what their transportation costs are — and it’s not always parking.”
Housing and parking are interconnected, McCahill explained.
“(If) we assume that every unit in an apartment building needs two parking spaces, which I can assure you is not the case in most apartment buildings, then that drives up the cost of housing,” McCahill said. “One thing that we’re trying to figure out is how to provide more affordable housing. Parking is an important part of that.”
More parking, more housing?
The city is starting to make some headway in that conversation. City leaders are considering creating a tax incremental financing, or TIF, district in the greater State Street area that would provide grants to small businesses, improve amenities for pedestrians and support a possible $140 million redevelopment of the State Street parking garage.
In this instance, creating new parking could lead to more housing options.
Ald. Patrick Heck, District 2, and Ald. Mike Verveer, District 4, are proposing the TIF district in the greater State Street area between Capitol Square and Lake Street. $15 million of that financing could go toward the reconstructed parking garage at 415 N. Lake St, which would include 12-stories and 263 student housing units, 100 low-cost beds, 590 public parking spaces and a bus depot.
McCahill said it’s a start, but the city needs to be intentional about how parking is created in the future, and how much.
“I don’t think we’re necessarily having those conversations…in terms of where we are putting our money and (if) that is moving the city in the direction it needs to be moving,” McCahill said. “Does it reflect our values and our goals?”
Lynch stressed the toll driving has on the environment. Moving forward, he said the transportation department will be examining how parking relates to a sustainable transportation system. The city is in the process of hiring a parking manager who will help lead that effort.
Additionally, the city’s metro network redesign and bus rapid transit system will also help provide reliable alternatives and, he hopes, ease some of that stress.