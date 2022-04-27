The Democratic field is tightening in Wisconsin's U.S. Senate primary, according to a new Marquette University Law School poll.
Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry appears to be catching up to Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, with 16% of Democratic primary voters supporting Lasry and 19% supporting Barnes.
In a poll released early last month, Barnes was the choice of 23% of Democratic voters, while Lasry trailed at 13%.
The margin of error for the latest poll is plus or minus 6.6 percentage points for the Democratic sample. It was plus or minus 5.7 percentage points in March.
Lasry has been running TV ads since October 2021, while Barnes has yet to hit the airwaves.
Even as the gap between the two frontrunners closes, 48% of Democrats surveyed still don't know who they plan to vote for in the Aug. 9 primary. That percentage is unchanged from the last poll.
"A tightening of the race, but no evidence that people are making up their minds more, as much as either shifting around between the candidates or, there's a fairly large margin of error here, but it does look like a tighter race based on our data," said poll director Charles Franklin.
The rest of the field remains in the single digits. Secretary of state Sarah Godlewski polled at 7%, up from 3% last month, and Outagamie County executive Tom Nelson remains unchanged at 5%. All other Democratic candidates polled at 1% or less.
Godlewski launched her first television ad last month.
The winner of the August primary will go on to challenge Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who is seeking a third term.
Johnson is seen favorably by 36% of all voters surveyed, and unfavorably by 46%. The margin of error for the entire sample was plus or minus 4.1 percentage points for the entire sample.
While the Democratic primary field is seeing movement, standings remained relatively unchanged in the Republican gubernatorial race.
Among Republican voters, 46% are undecided on their choice for the August primary. The margin of error for the Republican sample was plus or minus 5.6 percentage points.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch still leads the pack, at 32% (up from 30% in the last poll). Marine veteran and businessman Kevin Nicholson is the choice of 10% of GOP voters, up from 8%, and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun is supported by 5% (up from 4%).
The poll did not ask about construction magnate Tim Michels, who launched his campaign on Monday.
The winner of the GOP primary will challenge Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November.
Evers is viewed favorably by 49% of Wisconsin voters, and unfavorably by 43%.
More than six months away from the Nov. 8 election, neither party has an enthusiasm edge. The poll found that 57% of Democrats and 57% of Republicans say they are "very enthusiastic" about voting this fall.