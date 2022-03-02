Wisconsin voters are unhappy with their current elected leaders but aren’t yet tuned into the 2022 election cycle.
That’s according to a new statewide Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday.
Charles Franklin, the poll’s director, said in a video released Wednesday that he thinks the “the electorate’s still pretty grumpy,” but pointed to upticks in the approval ratings of Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin to note some elected officials might be making progress with the electorate.
The poll, which was the university’s first since the end of October, was conducted via phone with 802 registered Wisconsin voters between Feb. 22 and Feb. 27.
Evers, a Democrat elected in 2018, saw a five-point increase in his approval rating since October. Wednesday’s poll reported that 50% of registered voters approved of his job performance, while 41% disapproved of his work as governor.
The governor outpaced President Joe Biden in Wisconsin, whose approval rating remained at 43% — with 52% disapproving of his job performance.
The Wisconsin Legislature’s approval rating also saw a small decrease. Only 37% of those polled approved of the Legislature’s work, with 46% disapproving.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, an Oshkosh Republican who is seeking a third term in November, continued to see his favorability rating drop. Just 33% of those polled said they had a favorable view of the two-term senator, while 45% had an unfavorable view of him. Despite being in office for more than a decade, 21% of people polled didn’t have an opinion about Johnson.
In contrast, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat who is not up for reelection this year, saw a slight uptick in her favorability rating since October. In the fall, 38% of people polled had a favorable view of her. The poll released Wednesday saw that number increase to 42%.
Voters unclear about non-incumbent candidates
Franklin said the poll also showed that voters are not yet paying attention to the primary races that will culminate in August. In the GOP gubernatorial primary, at least 50% — and as many as 84% — of Republicans or independents who lean Republican polled did not know enough about the candidates to form a favorable or unfavorable opinion about them.
However, the best-known candidate, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, was leading among Republican voters in vote choice. She had support from 30% of those planning to vote in the GOP primary. Businessman Kevin Nicholson had support from 8% of those polled and election conspiracy theorist Rep. Timothy Ramthun had support from 5%.
54% of people polled who are planning to vote in the GOP gubernatorial primary did not know who they would support.
Democrats running for U.S. Senate also seem to be struggling with getting their names out there, according to the poll.
At least 53% — and as high as 95% — of Democrats or independents who plan to vote in the Democratic primary were not able to form a favorable or unfavorable opinion of the candidates.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes led the pack among voters who had a current vote choice, earning 23% support. Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry was in second at 13%.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson received 5% of support from those polled, and just 3% of Democrats polled said they would support Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski in the primary.
However, it’s important to note that 48% of people polled planning to vote in the Democratic primary didn’t know who they’d support.
Inflation concerns persist, support for legal weed grows
Registered Wisconsin voters remain concerned about inflation, the poll suggests.
In October, 92% of people polled said they were “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned” about inflation. Wednesday’s poll has that number ticking up to 96%.
“It's Republicans who say they're much more concerned about inflation,” Franklin explained. “Democrats are pretty concerned, but not nearly as much. So here you see the case where I don't think the economy is different between Republicans and Democrats, but you see how our partisan preferences filter and affect our perceptions of the economy — including, in this case, inflation.”
Support for legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin also continued to grow.
Wednesday’s poll found that 61% of registered voters support legalizing weed, while only 31% of people thought it should be illegal.
That figure included a majority of Republicans. Among Republicans polled, 51% said they supported legalizing marijuana. Among independents, that figure was 60%, and among Democrats, it shot up to 75%.
Full results of the poll can be found here.