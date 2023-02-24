Madison’s mayoral candidates — incumbent Satya Rhodes-Conway and Gloria Reyes — will face off Monday for the first time since they both advanced through the primary election.
They are expected to participate Monday night in a debate hosted by the nonpartisan, nonprofit Wisconsin Policy Forum, as well as Downtown Madison Inc. and the Hoan Group, a civic organization.
Rhodes-Conway, who was elected in 2019 and is the city’s first openly gay mayor, received 59.5% of votes — around 43,100 — while Reyes, a former Madison School Board president, deputy mayor under former Mayor Paul Soglin and law enforcement officer, garnered 28%, or 20,200.
A third candidate on the primary ballot, Scott Kerr, received about 8,500 votes and will not advance to the April 4 general election.
Rhodes-Conway, in an email to the Cap Times, said Madison voters chose her as the "top candidate going into the general election" because they want a mayor who "sticks to their promises and has sound, sensible, progressive plans for the future of our city.”
Boosted by a high-stakes race for Wisconsin Supreme Court, Tuesday saw a record-high turnout for a Madison primary at 36%, 16 points higher than 2019’s primary and 23 points higher than 2015.
With just over a month until the general election and a 30-point voting gap to close, Reyes said her campaign is shifting gears to figure out how to get her name out there and reach as many communities as possible.
“We have had great feedback from the people we have talked to thus far, but we need to expand the number of community members we are talking to,” Reyes said.
Her list of priorities, if elected, is: closing the city’s budget gap she contended was caused by Bus Rapid Transit, focusing on body cameras for police officers and addressing zoning issues that she says create real estate speculation.
Monday’s debate will focus on issues facing downtown Madison and the rest of the city that have been highlighted in Wisconsin Policy Forum research:
- Madison’s finances, including the limits placed on state aid and other city revenues and the city’s growing debt.
- Affordable housing for a growing population.
- Bus Rapid Transit and the challenges facing Madison Metro.
- Strategies to ensure public safety, from the staffing and role of the police to investment in violence prevention.
- Sustainable economic development in the city.
The debate is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday on the third floor of the Madison Central Library at 201 W. Mifflin St. It is free and open to the public, but those wishing to attend must register on the Wisconsin Policy Forum’s website.
