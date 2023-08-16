Increased cross-party collaboration is at the top of Rep. Deb Andraca’s to-do list as she takes her place as the newest member of the Wisconsin Legislature’s most influential committee on state spending.
The Whitefish Bay Democrat replaces Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, who is stepping down from the Joint Finance Committee to focus on his candidacy for city attorney in Milwaukee.
The powerful legislative committee, in charge of budgetary debates and deciding what funding bills make it to the Assembly and Senate, has seen its share of partisan standoffs and closed-door discussions — including Republican committee members’ move to ax $32 million from the University of Wisconsin System budget over disputed diversity and equity spending this summer.
The behind-the-scenes gamesmanship is something Andraca said she would like to see change.
“I hope to promote more transparency because there’s really nothing more important than knowing where one’s tax dollars are being spent,” Andraca told the Cap Times Wednesday.
Goyke, who has served on the committee since 2019, said in a written statement Wednesday that Andraca “will bring her fierce advocacy to JFC. She continually demonstrates her tenacity, resolve, and quick wit, which will all serve her well in this role.”
In his four years on the committee, Goyke set a high bar, Andraca said in a phone call Wednesday.
“He managed to balance being very thorough and also very collegial at the same time, and that's something I feel is sorely missing in the Legislature right now,” Andraca said.
Wisconsin Assembly Democratic Leader Greta Neubauer announced Andraca’s appointment in a press release Wednesday, calling her a “deeply determined legislator.”
Andraca will serve on the 16-member committee alongside fellow Democrats Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha; Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, and Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee.
The other 12 seats on the committee are held by Republicans, who also hold the majority in both the Assembly and Senate.
While Andraca had yet to hear from any of her fellow committee members on her appointment as of Wednesday, she said she plans to reach out to her colleagues on both sides of the aisle to find areas for cooperation.
“You look for areas of commonality and you try to build upon those,” Andraca said. “When there are areas of disagreement I like to meet with legislators and try to understand where they’re coming from. What I hear in my district is that they want to see a lot more of that in Madison.”