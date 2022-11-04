City council members Syed Abbas, District 12, and Regina Vidaver, District 5, are proposing a $6 million budget amendment to fund the endangered Madison Public Market after a $5.2 million budget gap has left the project’s fate up in the air.
The amendment, shared with the Cap Times, adds $6 million to the project through tax incremental financing (TIF) — a governmental finance tool that provides funds to construct public infrastructure, promote development opportunities and expand the future tax base. The funds would come out of Tax Incremental District 36 on the east side, and the home of the proposed site for the market on the corner of North First and East Johnson streets in the city’s Fleet Services building.
With an additional $6 million, the amendment would bring the city’s total 2023 budget commitment to the project up to $13.8 million, and closing the project’s perilous budget gap.
The $20 million Public Market has been 15 years in the making but is in jeopardy after the city withdrew its application for a $3.45 million federal economic development administration grant in late August. Without the grant, and on top of growing construction costs, the project has a new total cost estimate of $20 million — and $5.25 million financing gap.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway did not include the necessary funding to keep the project alive in the city’s $368.4 million 2023 capital budget and has not said whether or not she would support adding more money to the project. Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Abbas said he was “disappointed and surprised” that the mayor did not add the needed financing for the project to the budget.
“The council is the final body to approve or disapprove the budget, and it's always good for the mayor to give a clear direction to the council — but by not putting in the money, it just leaves a lot of questions in the air,” Abbas said. “I think we are on the right path and I really hope the mayor will support this.
"I have not heard anything from her.”
Amendment details
The amendment specifies that the additional $6 million of city support should be considered a maximum and that staff should continue seeking new sources of funding, as well as review options to cut project costs.
Abbas, whose district encompasses the potential market site, said that using TIF removes the burden on taxpayers and does not ask the city to borrow money in the capital budget; and with five years left on TID 36 and the district producing $10 million in revenue, cutting into that is the best option.
“I personally feel there's a huge equity benefit for us as a city to be invested in this project. I know there’s been some confusion if this is a city project; it is,” he said.
The Madison Public Market Foundation will be responsible for the day-to-day operations and management of the market once it is created, and no additional operating financing will come from the city, the amendment says.
Yet the city, as the owner of the building, will be responsible for major building infrastructure.
Abbas and Vidaver met with county staff who recently introduced a joint budget proposal between the city and county, suggesting $1.5 million from the county’s capital budget be allocated to assist in filling the funding gap.
Sponsored by County Board Chair Patrick Miles, who did not want to see the project die, the amendment unanimously passed in the county’s finance committee Tuesday night.
But it comes with a major caveat: The funding is dependent on Madison increasing its contribution to the project by approximately $4 million in this year’s capital budget — a contingency that would be met if Abbas and Vidaver’s amendment passes.
“It's in the interest of the county to see the project come to fruition,” Miles said. “It's not just for the city but for the county as a whole. It could be a good economic driver and another avenue for local growers to market their food.”
A ‘blank check’ for future costs?
Abbas said he did not introduce the amendment at the committee level, like many other amendments, because it took time to calculate a path forward with the least amount of pressure on taxpayers that still successfully moves the project forward.
“I feel like it's very straightforward. It really comes down to what we really value, as a city and as a council,” Abbas said. “This will create jobs for low income people, for people of color and more business opportunities. It has a huge economic benefit, huge social economic benefit, huge equity benefit.”
“I see it as an investment in the right direction,” he added.
Not all alders agree with Abbas, though.
Council President Keith Furman is wary that the market’s business plan hasn't been updated since late 2020, but shows it isn't expected to turn a profit in its first few years. While that deficit is built into the market’s capital plan, Furman suggested there’s been no course of action to determine how to deal with future deficits.
“I won't be supporting additional city funds for the Public Market. Any additional funds will be essentially giving the Public Market a blank check,” Furman said in a statement. “After investing so much money, the city would essentially be obligated to fund future capital requests (which are likely due to forecasted/expected constructed increases) and use our already stretched thin operating budget to deal with operating deficits.”
He believes there are “more affordable and smarter ways” to support the food economy in Madison.
Abbas and Vidaver’s amendment will be released Nov. 11 and go to the full City Council Nov. 14, along with all other budget deliberations.