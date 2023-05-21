Starting June 11, Madison will see the results of a redesigned metro transit network, with new bus routes and stops that the city touts are more equitable, but residents with disabilities still fear they will be left behind.
Overnight on June 10, most routes will switch from numbers to letters, all transfer points will close and all 2,000 of Metro’s stops will see some sort of change, according to the city. To help, over 50 new “ride guide” staff will fan out across the city to assist the public through the transition and navigate the route and schedule changes.
“We know that change can be difficult,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said at a Thursday press conference. “We've outgrown (the previous) system, and we're starting with a system that will provide more direct service, fewer transfers and hopefully less time spent on the bus. But we know there's going to be lots of questions, and there'll be some concerns.”
The new bus redesign promises more consistent service with direct routes to outlying areas and the elimination of transfer points and buses from lower State Street. The expansion will include three new routes to Sun Prairie. Bus rapid transit — a completely separate project that is slated to start in the fall of 2024 — will serve as the backbone going east to west and north to south.
The city has contended the new routes improve upon much of the current design with a focus on equity, but residents have raised concerns that the system puts a disproportionate burden on low-income riders, people with disabilities and marginalized communities.
But according to city leaders like Rhodes-Conway and Metro Transit’s General Manager Justin Stuehrenberg, people of color and those with lower incomes will benefit the most from the changes.
On average, Black residents will see a 96% increase in access to jobs within a 45-minute ride, Stuehrenberg said at the Thursday press conference, and for Latinx residents, that number jumps to 120%. Low-income residents will see a 93% increase.
But some, like Nancy Helgesen Lyons who lives on the east side of the city, are getting less frequent service than before.
Helgesen Lyons said one of the reasons she bought a house where she did was because it is within walking distance to the bus stop on Acewood Boulevard, which the redesign removed. The next closest stop will be a 20-minute walk away.
“I hate the bus route changes,” Helgesen Lyons said. “I can't drive due to a vision problem, so I am even more dependent on my family and friends to drive me places unless I pay for a cab. It's frustrating.
“I want a bus back on Acewood Boulevard, so I can spontaneously go places as others can, independently,” she said.
For Debra White, the bus route changes do not benefit her or her community in the Orchard Ridge neighborhood, she said.
“My neighborhood is mostly seniors and elderly people and, on a normal nice day, I can’t walk that far to catch a bus. Whoever made these changes hasn’t thought about when it’s going to be cold with snow and ice,” White said. “This is a disservice to the community. I do believe that the local cab companies and Uber will start to raise prices once they find out most people can’t do their everyday errands or get around the city as normal.”
While the city has grown and changed in the last 20 years, Madison’s public transit system has not. Rhodes-Conway said this next step is “an extremely important evolution of Metro’s transit system.” Under the current system, people of color have to transfer 2.5 times more often than others and are twice as likely to have a trip that takes longer than 45 minutes than others, according to the mayor’s office.
“The whole premise of the network redesign is to create a more adequate equitable system, and I think we have accomplished that. Some folks will have a little bit longer walk time to the bus, but we really believe that we're cutting down on the overall transit time and that we're increasing access to a number of different destinations for everybody,” the mayor said. “The folks that will benefit more, according to our analysis, are low-income households and people of color.”
She added that the redesign will provide new opportunities for residents all across Madison “to help get them to jobs, to school to shopping and more quickly and efficiently.”
After 80 public meetings, 17 amendments and a federal Title VI analysis, the city unanimously passed the redesign in December. While the federal analysis found the redesigned system benefits low-income communities and people of color, it did also find that some people will still experience service reductions, particularly commuters with disabilities.
However, the report states the effects of longer walks vary widely according to the type and severity of disability that a person may experience. No paratransit service area will be lost, and some new areas will be eligible for paratransit.
Mike Cechvala, the city’s transportation planner, said in the two-year planning process for the redesign, the city has listened and made “a significant number” of adjustments.
In June, Metro staff will review rider and driver feedback to see if any minor tweaks need to be made in August. Service adjustments will most likely be made again in December based on feedback, according to Cechvala, but those will mainly focus on scheduling fixes.
For now, the routes and stops are pretty much set, he said, and the city is past the point of being able to make adjustments.
“Whenever we make any service change — and this is a huge service change — we have people who are supportive and people who are not supportive. That’s the business,” Cechvala said. “Not to dismiss those comments and those concerns, but that’s common. Negative activity gets magnified.”
Cechvala said Metro wants to hear from residents about their concerns and how the new system is working. Overall he hopes many of the issues with the old system — like transfer points — are resolved.
“There are significant problems with the current system. It's not working for a lot of people and we're trying to make changes and adjustments that fix some large problems,” Cechvala said. “The bottom line is we really hope the new system will work better for people.”
Rebecca Hoyt, the city’s disability rights and services specialist, did not respond to an inquiry from the Cap Times.
Stuehrenberg said Thursday he is confident in the work Metro has done so far, but he knows it won't be perfect.
“There will be things that we need to work out,” Stuehrenberg said. “We just ask for your patience and ask for your feedback so that we understand what is and is not working, and we can make tweaks and adjustments to accommodate that.”
With only weeks until the new routes go into effect, the new ride guides — who will be in yellow vests in the coming days and weeks at various stop locations — will be available to help residents plan their trips. Riders can also see changes to their routes using Google Maps or the Transit app. (Tip: Make sure to set the departure date for June 11 or later to see the new routes.)
Those needing further assistance can contact Metro’s customer service center at (608) 266-4466 or mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com for help, to set up training sessions or to request printed schedules and maps through the mail.
There will be no change in fares or costs to any bus service. It costs $2 for an adult to ride, $1.25 for those 5 through 17 years old and $1 for seniors or riders with disabilities.