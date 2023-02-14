Madison's City Council will see a major shakeup in the spring, with 44 candidates running for a total of 20 seats — and at least six of the eventual winners will be new to the council.
The first step in narrowing the number of candidates starts with the primary election, which is under way with absentee voting and will conclude after polls close next Tuesday.
Eight Madison City Council races will be on the primary ballot, in Districts 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 12, 14 and 20. The top two vote-getters in each of those districts will advance to the April 4 general election, where they will join all the other candidates who were not in the primary.
Only 14 of the 44 candidates running are incumbents, and it's unclear if that term is technically true in many districts. Because of city redistricting, several alders live in different districts than the ones they represent. The council made April 2023 the end date for that practice and, as a result, three current alders are running in new districts.
With so many faces to keep track of, the Cap Times has asked every candidate why they want to represent Madison and what differentiates them from their opponents. You can learn more about those candidates on the interactive map below.
Madison residents can also look up their alder and district by address on the city’s website at: https://www.cityofmadison.com/council/councilmembers/findalderbyaddress.cfm. You can also register to vote, find your polling place and view what’s on your ballot at MyVote.wi.gov. The City Clerk’s office offers early voting through Feb. 19. Locations and hours of operating can be found on their website.
Click on a district on the map below to view the candidates. Click on candidates to view their profiles.