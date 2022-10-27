Wisconsin isn’t likely to be the “tipping point” in determining control of the U.S. Senate, according to statistician and election forecaster Nate Silver — but he’ll still be watching the state’s results closely on election night.
Silver, the founder of FiveThirtyEight and author of “The Signal and the Noise,” visited with local journalists on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Wednesday before giving a public talk about polling and public policy that evening.
The three “key” Senate races Silver has his eye on are Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania. He sees Wisconsin in a tier just below those.
Recent public polls show Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson leading his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, by anywhere from one to six points. FiveThirtyEight’s election forecasting model rates the seat as “likely Republican,” assessing Johnson’s chance of winning at 77%. The Cook Political Report still rates the seat as a “toss-up,” and Sabato’s Crystal Ball says it “leans Republican.”
In comparison, FiveThirtyEight’s model rates the governor’s race as a “dead heat,” assessing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ chance of defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels at 55%. The Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball also consider the race a “toss-up.”
Throughout the country, there’s “a relatively high floor” for Democrats, Silver said, adding that he doesn’t expect to see many upsets in blue states.
“If Barnes were to win, that probably means Democrats are having a pretty good night (across the country),” Silver told the group of journalists. “Maybe for a change it’s Democrats who are outperforming their polls. So it'd be interesting, but I think Wisconsin’s not likely to be what we call the tipping point state, which is that it won't be the state that decides the majority, probably. If it's competitive here, the Democrats are probably winning the marginal races, like in Georgia and Pennsylvania.”
Silver is intrigued by the possibility of a split-ticket election in Wisconsin, in which the two incumbents — Johnson and Evers — both hold onto their seats.
The issues motivating voters in Wisconsin mirror those Silver said he sees leading political conversations nationally: abortion, inflation, threats to democracy and crime.
A Marquette University Law School poll released earlier this month showed inflation at the top of the list of Wisconsin registered voters’ concerns, with 68% very concerned about it (down from 70% last month). That was followed by public schools at 60%, gun violence at 60%, abortion policy at 56% and crime at 56%.
“In some ways these are all big, kind of meaty, important issues. It's not a campaign for trivialities,” Silver said.