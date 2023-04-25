In an effort to expand Madison’s taxi service to more people, the city will soon launch a grant program offering $250,000 for cab companies to purchase more wheelchair accessible vehicles.
The City Council approved the grant program, led by former Ald. Erik Paulson and Ald. Charles Myadze, in March.
The program comes as the worker-owned cooperative Union Cab has struggled to keep up with demand for accessible taxis and as riders have cited challenges in finding transportation. For decades, Union Cab has been the only company to provide 24-hour accessible taxi service in Madison.
Union Cab general manager Bill Carter told the Cap Times in January that the company has six accessible vehicles to serve riders who use wheelchairs or powerchairs. But he said “a lot of them are starting to fall in poor repair,” leaving Union with only three of the cabs available for use.
New wheelchair accessible vehicles cost around $50,000 each. Coupled with the company’s financial challenges and no help from the city, state or federal government, Carter said it’s been difficult to repair cabs or buy new ones, whether they accommodate wheelchairs or not.
Paulson estimated the new grant, which will start later this year, could double the number of specialized vehicles in Madison. Both Union Cab and Madison Taxi — the only two remaining taxi businesses in the city — would be eligible to apply for the grant, but Madison Taxi does not currently offer wheelchair accessible service.
Madison Taxi general manager Erik Brekke told the Cap Times he’s unsure whether the company will apply, saying staff will need to sort through logistical issues and offer specific training in order to add specialized rides.
With only one taxi service available for those in Madison’s disabled community, Rebecca Hoyt, the city’s disability rights specialist, said it’s difficult for those with disabilities to get places. In Dane County, around 19,100 people 18 or older have serious difficulty walking or climbing stairs, according to an estimate using data from a 2015-2019 U.S. Census survey.
While options outside of taxis exist, Hoyt said they are often limited and in many cases cumbersome for riders with disabilities. A study from Dane County found a “limited number of wheelchair-accessible vehicles can result in long waits at certain peak times, leading to capacity and service reliability challenges.”
Some residents say the City Council’s newly approved bus system also puts a disproportionate burden on disabled riders and includes stops that are difficult to get to in the winter, especially for people in wheelchairs.
Madison Metro’s paratransit, the city’s wheelchair accessible van service, is an alternative choice for those who qualify. But the service requires 24-hour notice, forcing those with disabilities to rule out the option when the need for spontaneous trips arises.
Hoyt said the grant program will help provide more flexible transportation options and better serve the needs of people with disabilities.
“Transportation has been a really critical issue for the disability community for decades,” she said. “It’s not just about getting to the grocery store, but it's also about the ability to work, to go see a movie with a friend — to do all of the things that connect people with each other, and allow them to prosper and contribute to their communities.”