Three of Tuesday’s statewide primary elections showed that money doesn’t always guarantee a win.
Despite being outspent by their opponents, Democrats Doug La Follette and Aaron Richardson, as well as Republican Eric Toney, all emerged victorious from their primaries. Richardson and Toney had the tightest of margins.
Attorney general
Toney, the Fond du Lac County district attorney, defeated former state Rep. Adam Jarchow and attorney Karen Mueller. The gap between Toney and Jarchow was just 0.6 percentage points.
Toney spent $117,741 on his campaign from the beginning of the year through late July, compared to Jarchow’s $471,305. Outside groups also spent heavily on Jarchow’s behalf.
In a statement, Toney thanked Jarchow and Mueller for making him “a better candidate.”
“This race has always been about ensuring Wisconsin has a ‘Top Cop’ that stands with our law enforcement and the rule of law. Together we will hold Josh Kaul accountable at the ballot box in November for his failures,” Toney said.
Jarchow issued a statement early Wednesday morning calling on Republicans to unite around Toney “and ensure that he has the resources and support needed to fire Josh Kaul in November.”
Toney will face Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who is seeking a second term, in November. Kaul has a significant fundraising advantage, with more than $2 million in his campaign account. Toney will go into the general election with $36,068 on hand.
In a statement, Kaul’s campaign manager Sondra Milkie said Wisconsin needs “to continue having an AG who fights for all Wisconsinites and protects our freedoms, not one like Eric Toney who is running to be an AG for the far-right fringe.”
State treasurer
In another tight race, Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson won the Democratic state treasurer primary, with a 2.1 point lead over Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino, who ended her U.S. Senate campaign to run for the treasurer seat being vacated by Sarah Godlewski. Angelito Tenorio finished third.
Richardson spent $13,417 on his campaign — a drop in the bucket compared to Battino’s $334,639. Battino loaned her campaign $100,000 in early July.
Richardson, who has $1,353 on hand, will face Cottage Grove attorney John Leiber, who defeated Orlando Owens in the Republican treasurer primary. Leiber has $6,610 in the bank.
Secretary of state
In the race for secretary of state, incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette will be on the ballot once again after fending off a primary challenge from Democratic Party of Dane County chair Alexia Sabor.
Sabor’s campaign spent $10,720 against La Follette, who is seeking a 12th term — $6,251 of which was spent in July. La Follette spent just $86 in July, and spent a total of $3,327 this year.
That leaves La Follette with $23,411 in the bank to fend off a challenge from Republican state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, who spent $94,799 on her primary victory and has $181,837 on hand heading into November.
Loudenbeck significantly outraised and outspent her closest primary opponent, Jay Schroeder, who spent $3,931 on his race.
Where money won
Money was the winner at the top of the ticket. State Sen. Roger Roth, of Appleton, spent $401,127 to defeat state Sen. Patrick Testin, of Stevens Point, in the Republican primary for lieutenant governor. Testin spent $195,900.
Roth will go into the general election with $282,324 in his campaign account. He’ll face Democratic state Rep. Sara Rodriguez, of Brookfield, who spent $234,147 to defeat Peng Her, who spent $97,300. Rodriguez has $89,189 heading into November.
And in the race for governor, construction businessman Tim Michels spent nearly $12 million of his own money to defeat former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who reported spending about $6.1 million. Both candidates were targeted by additional spending from outside groups.
Michels, who will continue to tap into his immense personal wealth, will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November. Evers has more than $7.5 million in his campaign account.