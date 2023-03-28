Investigators used DNA, social media and surveillance cameras to arrest a Madison man nearly one year after the office of a conservative Christian, anti-abortion organization was targeted with Molotov cocktails early on Mother’s Day.
Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury, 29, was arrested Tuesday in Boston and charged with one count of attempting to cause damage by means of fire or an explosive, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Madison. The arrest comes after a joint investigation by local and federal law enforcement.
“For months, our detectives remained committed to finding those responsible for this arson. When tips and leads were limited, they never gave up. Their persistence is proof that hateful acts do not have a place in Madison,” Madison Police Chief Shon F. Barnes said in a prepared statement. “I applaud their work and want to thank our federal partners for all of their help leading up to this arrest.”
Local law enforcement identified Roychowdhury as a possible suspect this month, and he was arrested after a likely DNA match.
His arrest stems from an incident on May 8, 2022, when the Madison Fire and Police departments responded to a 911 call reporting flames coming from Wisconsin Family Action’s office on Madison’s north side shortly after 6 a.m. They extinguished the blaze, which resulted in damage to the building but no injuries.
Graffiti spray-painted in cursive outside the office declared, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.” The incident occurred days after a draft opinion forecasting the U.S. Supreme Court’s upcoming decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked.
Incendiary devices were thrown through the window of Wisconsin Family Action president Julaine Appling’s office. When a reporter visited the building hours after the fire was extinguished, the office was littered with shards of glass, and there was visible fire damage to the wall under the window. Books that had been sitting in the windowsill were scattered on the floor, partially burned and covered with soot.
In addition to the graffiti referencing abortion, another exterior wall was painted with a capital “A” surrounded by a circle (the “anarchy” symbol) and the numbers “1312,” which denotes opposition to police (the numbers correspond with the alphabetical order of “ACAB,” an acronym for “All Cops Are Bastards”).
According to the complaint against Roychowdhury, when police responded to the scene, they found two Mason jars — one broken with a burned lid and screw top, the other with a singed, blue cloth tucked into the top. The second jar contained a clear fluid that smelled like an accelerant. Police also found a purple disposable lighter.
Investigators obtained DNA samples from the crime scene, and at the time, no matches turned up.
Protest footage, DNA points to suspect
A criminal complaint filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin details the steps that led to Roychowdhury’s arrest.
While monitoring footage from cameras outside the state Capitol during a Jan. 21 protest, Wisconsin Capitol Police officers spotted people spray-painting graffiti on the Capitol grounds. The protest was in response to the fatal shooting of an environmental activist by law enforcement in Georgia.
As they continued to review surveillance footage, several days later, police noticed two suspects, one of whom spray-painted “We will get revenge.” The cursive handwriting resembled the graffiti painted on the Wisconsin Family Action office months earlier.
An additional review of surveillance footage from a nearby parking garage connected the suspects with a vehicle, a Madison residence and associated individuals. From there, police found an Instagram post advertising the Jan. 21 protest and saw that an account named @Hridindu — one of those “associated individuals” — had liked it.
On March 1, police saw Roychowdhury leave a parking ramp and drive to the Dutch Mill Park and Ride, where he parked, sat for a few minutes, then got out and threw away a brown fast food bag.
As soon as Roychowdhury got back into his vehicle and left the lot, officers retrieved the bag — which contained a partially eaten burrito, several napkins (some used), food wrappers and four unopened hot sauce packets.
The DNA evidence collected from the burrito and the bag’s contents was a match for the evidence collected from the Wisconsin Family Action crime scene, according to the criminal complaint.
Roychowdhury had since traveled from Madison to Portland, Maine, and on Tuesday was set to leave from Boston to Guatemala City on a one-way ticket. He was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport and was scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Boston on Tuesday. No date has been set for a federal court appearance in Madison.
If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman and trial attorney Justin Sher of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the case.
Reached Tuesday afternoon, Wisconsin Family Action president Julaine Appling said she had “no comment at this time.” A Madison Police spokesperson deferred additional questions to federal law enforcement.