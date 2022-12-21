The Republican National Committee wants Wisconsinites to save the dates of its presidential election year convention.
The GOP announced Wednesday that it will hold the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee July 15-18 in 2024, meaning Wisconsin will be ground zero for the launch of the Republican presidential nominee’s general election campaign.
“We look forward to our continued work with the beautiful city of Milwaukee to make this convention week a success,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “Republicans will stand united in Milwaukee in 2024 to share our message of freedom and opportunity with the world.”
The once-every-four-years event will bring tens of thousands of Republicans to the city. Milwaukee, which was selected as the host city in August, beat out Nashville to host the conference — seen as something of a potential economic boon for the Cream City.
Milwaukee officials — mostly Democrats — have embraced the prospect of hosting the large-scale political gathering. Members of the Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approved a framework agreement with the RNC in June, which was enthusiastically signed by Mayor Cavalier Johnson.
“We are thrilled to welcome the 2024 Republican National Convention to Milwaukee,” Johnson said in a Wednesday statement. “Our city is ready to show the world we are open for business, conventions and tourism. The presidential nomination convention is a historical opportunity to present what a phenomenal place Milwaukee truly is.”
The GOP national convention could offer the city a second chance at the national political limelight. In 2020, Democrats were slated to gather by the tens of thousands to hold their national convention in Milwaukee. But with COVID-19 raging, few party officials and delegates actually traveled to Milwaukee, leaving the city to host a bare-bones version of the four-day event.
Potential venues for the 2024 event in Milwaukee include Fiserv Forum, home of the Bucks, and what will be a newly expanded Wisconsin Center.