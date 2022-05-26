Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz launches Wisconsin Supreme Court bid

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz will run for the state Supreme Court seat currently held by Justice Patience Roggensack, she announced on Wednesday.
Roggensack, who was elected to the state's high court in 2003 and 2013, and served six years as chief justice, is not seeking a third term.
The April 2023 election will determine whether the court's conservative bloc will maintain its 4-3 majority, or if the ideological balance will flip.
In a statement, Protasiewicz said the criminal and civil justice systems are "under attack by radical partisanship."
"Our system works because the law is predictable. You can read the Constitution, the statutes, and case law, and know what to expect, but as we can see on an almost-daily basis, our most closely-held constitutional rights are under attack by radical right-wing extremists," Protasiewicz said.
Protasiewicz was first elected to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court in 2014 and was reelected in 2020; she was unopposed in both races.
"For almost my entire life, the constitutional right to privacy has been settled law," Protasiewicz said. "We know that it’s not up to the government to decide who we can or can’t love. We know the 2020 election resulted in Joe Biden’s election. We must restore confidence that judges aren’t just trying to reach their favored outcomes, but actually applying the law and the constitution."
Conservative former state Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly is also reportedly considering a bid. Kelly, who was appointed to the court by Republican former Gov. Scott Walker in 2016, was defeated in 2020 by liberal Justice Jill Karofsky.