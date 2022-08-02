Former Vice President Mike Pence will campaign Wednesday in Wisconsin with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch as she seeks the Republican gubernatorial nomination.
Kleefisch’s campaign announced Tuesday afternoon that Pence and former Gov. Scott Walker — both of whom have endorsed her in the GOP primary — will join her for an event in Pewaukee. Walker and U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany will join her for events in Wausau and Rhinelander.
The campaign tour — which includes a discussion with law enforcement and a meet-and-greet — comes two days before former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally on behalf of construction magnate Tim Michels.
Kleefisch is competing against Michels and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun to challenge Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term, in November.
Kleefisch and Michels were neck-and-neck in last month's Marquette University Law School poll. According to the poll, Michels had the support of 27% of GOP primary voters and Kleefisch had 26% (a difference well within the poll's margin of error). At the time, about a third of Republican voters remained undecided.
"Rebecca Kleefisch is the only candidate that will deliver a stronger and more prosperous Wisconsin, and I am proud to support her," Pence said in a statement announcing his endorsement last week.
Pence praised Kleefisch's "proven conservative track record," adding that she "will draw on her experience to give parents more control of their children's education, grow the economy and get Wisconsin back to work, fight for traditional conservative values, and make Wisconsin streets safer."
Kleefisfch’s other high-profile endorsers include U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Ambassador Nikki Haley, along with more than 50 Republican legislators.
The dueling endorsements and events between Trump and Pence illustrate a chasm within the Republican Party, with the former president continuing to relitigate his 2020 election loss as Pence encourages the party to look forward to future political battles.