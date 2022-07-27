The emerging divide between Donald Trump and Mike Pence deepened on Wednesday, when the former vice president announced his endorsement of former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in Wisconsin's Republican governor primary.
The news comes less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump's announcement that he will hold a rally in Waukesha next week in support of Kleefisch's opponent, construction magnate Tim Michels.
"Rebecca Kleefisch is the only candidate that will deliver a stronger and more prosperous Wisconsin, and I am proud to support her," Pence said in a statement.
Pence praised Kleefisch's "proven conservative track record," adding that she "will draw on her experience to give parents more control of their children's education, grow the economy and get Wisconsin back to work, fight for traditional conservative values, and make Wisconsin streets safer."
Pence joins a list of high-profile Kleefisch supporters, including U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, former Gov. Scott Walker, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Ambassador Nikki Haley.
The former lieutenant governor is locked in a statistical tie with Michels, according to a Marquette University Law School poll released about a month ago. At the time, about one-third of Republican primary voters were still undecided.
The dueling endorsements between Trump and Pence illustrate a chasm within the Republican Party, with the former president continuing to relitigate his 2020 election loss as Pence encourages the party to look forward to future political battles.
Although Trump is backing Michels, state Rep. Timothy Ramthun is the candidate in Wisconsin's gubernatorial primary leading the charge on the legally impossible task of "decertifying" the state's 2020 presidential election results.
During a debate among the GOP candidates on Sunday, Michels — who is also endorsed by former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson — said pursuing decertification is "not a priority" for him, despite the fact that Trump continues to attack Wisconsin Republicans who don't pursue decertification as "RINOs" (Republicans in Name Only).
Wisconsin isn't the first state to see a Trump-Pence split in the midterm election.
In Georgia, Pence backed Gov. Brian Kemp, while Trump supported Kemp's primary challenger, former Sen. David Perdue. Kemp prevailed.
In Arizona, Trump is backing former TV journalist Kari Lake, while Pence supports former Arizona Board of Regents member Karrin Taylor Robson (who is also backed by term-limited Gov. Doug Ducey).
"Vice President Pence fought against the extreme Left to help America thrive. As a former governor, he knows what it takes to enact conservative reform at the state level," Kleefisch said in a statement.
The winner of the Aug. 9 GOP primary will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term, on the Nov. 8 ballot.