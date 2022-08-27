The Middleton Good Neighbor Festival kicked off Friday night to celebrate camaraderie in the community — however, this year, the festival’s parade will look different than in the past, with a new policy barring elected officials from walking in the event for the first time.
The Good Neighbor Festival is a celebration bringing families and friends together for a weekend of rides, food, crafts, live music and its signature parade down Franklin Avenue, which will take place on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. All proceeds benefit local nonprofit organizations.
For decades, the Good Neighbor Festival has allowed elected officials who currently serve Middleton to participate in the annual parade as long as they do not engage in campaigning, according to a recent statement from the festival’s executive committee.
Participants can only represent their current government positions, and campaign T-shirts, signs or literature are not permitted.
While challengers have not been permitted to march in the past, and incumbents are not allowed to actively campaign, opponents began criticizing the policy as partisan after Anthony Hamilton, the Republican candidate for Dane County sheriff, said it was a “clear violation of the law” in a radio interview on Aug. 19.
This year, all incumbents who were allowed to walk in the parade happened to be Democratic candidates.
‘The most un-neighborly thing’
Hamilton, who has worked in the Dane County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years, claimed the parade had forbidden “any Republican” from walking altogether. He asked all the listeners on the right-wing talk show to call the Middleton Good Neighbor organization and the city of Middleton to protest the decision.
“As a (nonprofit) organization, they are absolutely forbidden from doing that,” Hamilton said. “They can either allow all candidates or no candidates, but they can't selectively allow candidates. It’s about the most un-neighborly thing that I can think of.”
Former Dane County supervisor and conservative blogger David Blaska took to his website condemning the policy, too, in a post titled, “Not a good neighborhood for challengers!”
While Democratic incumbents Sheriff Kalvin Barnes, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, state Rep. Dianne Hesselbein and Dane County Supervisor Alex Joers were given the go-ahead to participate, Blaska claimed Hamilton, Republican state Senate Robert Relf, and congressional candidates Charity Barry and Eric Olson had all been “denied permission to walk the parade.”
"The fact is, the only Republican currently in office that represents us is Ron Johnson, who would be perfectly welcome to come here,” said festival president Nancy Vickery. “Everybody else was a Democrat, so it gave the appearance that we only allow Democrats here, which isn't true.”
Blaska’s readers commented on his website, with one suggesting that “excluded Republicans should crash the parade, guns on full display,” and another calling for a “veritable insurrection.”
Changing the policy entirely
Receiving threats and seeing calls for residents to show up carrying weapons, Vickery made the decision to change the policy entirely.
“The festival’s Executive Committee has concluded that it is in the best interest for the safety and enjoyment of all parade participants and attendees not to include any politicians (both elected officials and candidates) in the 2022 parade,” a statement from the festival’s website reads.
Vickery, who has been on the festival's board for 51 years, called the entire situation “mind boggling.”
“Once we started getting threats, like Middleton ought to be blown off the face of the earth and some (people) are going to come here openly armed, it was time we just did something about it,” Vickery said. “We're just eliminating everybody this year, and then we're going to review our policy and proceed from there for next year.”
There will be an increased police presence and more security at Sunday’s parade, according to Vickery, who above all else wants a safe festival.
“I do not want people coming here and having to worry about safety,” she said.
Hamilton did not agree with any calls for violence made by others after his request for listeners to complain, saying, “those people did not represent me at all."
"Anyone that made any commentary about showing up armed or anything like that, stay in your basement,” he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We don't want you here. Keep your ideas at home."
The theme for this year’s festival, “the sky's the limit,” was chosen to express optimism around creating a bright new future, Vickery said.
The reality of this year’s parade hasn’t been as uplifting, but she hopes it won’t be a problem moving forward. For future parades, she suspects the executive committee will likely continue to ban all politicians, “period,” she said.
“It's just not worth the headache and the hassle and anything that it could cause,” Vickery said. “I'd rather look out for the participants and the people attending the festival than let politicians into the parade — but they still can come to the festival grounds.”