When gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said he wouldn’t arrest doctors for violating Wisconsin’s abortion ban, he meant it — literally.
Michels was asked during a Tuesday Q&A at the Milwaukee Rotary Club whether the state’s 173-year-old ban on the procedure should remain in place.
Michels has previously described the law — which bans abortions with no exceptions other than to save the woman’s life — as an “exact mirror” of his own position on the issue. He has since said if the Legislature sent him a bill banning abortion with exceptions for rape and incest — although it veers from his personal beliefs — he would sign it.
He reiterated those statements on Tuesday, but went a step further.
“(Democrats are) still running ads today (saying) I'm a radical pro-lifer. I am pro-life. I won’t apologize for that. But I will listen to the people,” Michels said. “And I am not against contraception, as they're saying. I will never arrest a doctor, as they're saying. I'm a reasonable guy.”
Under Wisconsin’s abortion ban, doctors who perform abortions can be found guilty of a class H felony, punishable by up to six years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
The law — which has been on the books since 1849 but was rendered unenforceable by the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade — took effect following the court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The June ruling overturned the court’s previous decisions in Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
If Michels said he won’t arrest doctors, does it mean he’d like to change the way the law is enforced?
Not so, according to his campaign.
"The (district attorneys) should enforce all laws. The governor is an executive. He’s not a DA or beat cop arresting anyone,” said Michels campaign spokesperson Anna Kelly.
In other words: Michels, as governor, won’t personally arrest doctors who violate Wisconsin’s abortion ban — but law enforcement should.
It is, indeed, up to local district attorneys to enforce the ban.
To that end, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are currently suing three district attorneys in counties where abortions were provided before the ban took effect. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm have said they would not enforce the ban, while Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski has said he would.
The Democrats' lawsuit (originally filed against Republican legislators) argues that a series of abortion restrictions passed by Republicans over the last several decades supersedes the state’s ban.
In contrast, Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney — the Republican candidate challenging Kaul — said in an interview broadcast last week on PBS Wisconsin that the state’s attorney general should be given the authority to prosecute violations of the abortion ban, and suggested district attorneys should be also be allowed to cross county lines to enforce it.
“Tim Michels has spent two decades opposing exceptions to Wisconsin’s abortion ban and today, he doubled down on his support for law enforcement locking up doctors who provide abortions,” said Evers campaign spokesperson Kayla Anderson in a statement, adding that Evers will “always … protect access to safe and legal abortions.”
Wisconsin Democrats have made abortion access a primary focus of their campaigns.
A Marquette University Law School poll released last week found that 56% of Wisconsin voters are very concerned about abortion policy, making it voters’ fourth-highest concern (behind inflation, public schools and gun violence). The partisan breakdown on the issue is significant: 86% of Democrats said they are very concerned about it, compared to 53% of independents and 36% of Republicans.
The same poll found that 60% of voters opposed the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, while 33% supported it, and that 83% believe abortion should be allowed in cases of rape or incest, while 11% do not.