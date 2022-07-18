A campaign mailer indicating the National Rifle Association had made an endorsement in Wisconsin’s Republican gubernatorial primary was an “unintentional” error, Tim Michels’ campaign said Monday.
The construction magnate, who is statistically tied in public polls with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the GOP campaign, recently sent a flier to potential voters advertising himself as a candidate who is “standing up for our gun rights,” pledging to “expand Second Amendment rights,” “protect our kids in public schools” and “defend your right to protect your family.”
The bottom right corner of the mailer boasts an endorsement from the NRA — but the organization hasn’t chosen a candidate in the Aug. 9 primary election.
“Misrepresenting our ratings or our position in any election contest does a disservice to you and all our members, as well as other gun owners to whom protection of their liberty and firearm freedoms is a factor in how they vote,” the organization wrote in a statement to its Wisconsin members posted on its website.
In its statement, the NRA shared its candidate ratings for the GOP contest. Both Kleefisch and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun earned “A” ratings, and Michels received an “AQ” rating (the highest rating available to a candidate without a record in elected office).
“Our direct mail shouldn’t have indicated that rating was an ‘endorsement’ and subsequent communications will describe his ‘AQ’ rating from the NRA,” Michels campaign adviser Chris Walker said in a statement. “Too many people and shady organizations have been lying about him and his position on issues, it’s imperative that we set the record straight.”
Walker said the erroneous endorsement claim “has been immediately corrected for all future communications.”
Kleefisch campaign manager Charles Nichols accused Michels of intentionally deceiving voters.
“Tim Michels was caught lying to Wisconsin voters, and now he’s desperately trying to cover his tracks,” Nichols said in a statement.
Walker shot back: “The campaign made an error, admitted it, and corrected it. That’s what proper executive leaders do. However, it’s a new week and the insider career politicians just can’t help themselves, taking every opportunity to play gotcha politics.”
Kleefisch, Michels and Ramthun are set to participate in a televised debate on Sunday.
A Marquette University Law School poll released last month found that 27% of projected Republican primary voters backed Michels, while 26% supported Kleefisch. Ramthun trailed at 3% — but 32% of GOP primary voters remained undecided.
The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Nov. 8.