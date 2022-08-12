By endorsing Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ primary opponent, Michael Gableman hoped to put the longtime Republican leader out of a job. But after Vos’ victory on Tuesday, the former state Supreme Court justice might be the one to get the boot.
Vos told reporters on election night that he will meet with the Assembly Republican caucus next week to discuss “next steps” in Gableman’s review of the 2020 presidential election.
That comes as Democrats on the Legislature’s audit committee request a “comprehensive audit” of the investigation, which has cost taxpayers $1 million and counting.
After narrowly fending off a primary challenge from a candidate pushing the legally impossible task of decertifying the 2020 election, Vos called Gableman — who endorsed Vos’ opponent, Adam Steen — “an embarrassment to the state.”
“I’m going to take some time to talk with my caucus next week, with all the members and see what the next steps should be, but I’m not going to let my joy tonight be focused on a person like Mike Gableman,” Vos told reporters on Tuesday.
Vos hired Gableman to lead the review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election in June 2021. However, the former state Supreme Court justice’s work didn’t start in earnest until late August last year, when Vos sought approval for “an Office of Special Counsel” to “direct an elections integrity investigation.”
“I hired him on recommendations thinking we were going to hire somebody who was a good, articulate independent voice," Vos told reporters on Tuesday.
Gableman spent much of July and August 2021 familiarizing himself with election administration, searching for office space and traveling to learn about election issues in other states, he testified during a court hearing in June.
In the months following last summer, Gableman’s review was haphazard. It focused primarily on voting at nursing homes in Wisconsin amid the COVID-19 outbreak and the use of grant money by local governments to help pay for election-related expenses during the pandemic.
In March, he told an Assembly committee that lawmakers should consider decertifying Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election, despite the nonpartisan Legislative Council and Legislative Reference Bureau having determined that doing so is not legally possible. The Washington Post reported earlier this month that Gableman wrote in a memo to Vos shortly after his testimony that “the legal obstacles to its accomplishment render such an outcome (of decertification) a practical impossibility.”
Still, election deniers latched onto Gableman’s recommendation, and the former justice began to regularly be seen alongside election conspiracy theorists. He also began making semi-regular appearances on far-right media, including a podcast hosted by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.
All the while, Gableman racked up legal defeats. In separate lawsuits, three Dane County judges ordered him to stop deleting records related to his review, and one of those judges held him in contempt for violating a records-related order.
In May, after signing yet another contract extension with Vos, Gableman’s salary was reduced from $11,000 per month to $5,500 as his role shifted from election reviewer to litigator, keeping him on the state’s payroll until lawsuits related to subpoenas he issued as part of the review are resolved.
“The taxpayers were paying $11,000 for somebody to sit at the New Berlin Library to learn about election law because they had no experience in election law,” Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn said of Gableman earlier this month, adding that his work uncovered “absolutely” no substantial election fraud.
“The Joint Legislative Audit Committee is tasked with assessing the operations of our state government, where we can find efficiencies, and considering whether taxpayer funds are being misused. The Gableman investigation must be audited to ensure the integrity of our legislative processes moving forward,” the Democratic members of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee wrote in a letter sent to co-chair Sen. Robert Cowles on Wednesday.
Despite having been hired by Vos, Gableman followed in former President Donald Trump’s footsteps by endorsing Steen. Trump’s endorsement came after months of unsuccessfully prodding Vos to pursue the futile task of election decertification.
The former president campaigned in Waukesha last Friday in support of Steen, state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden and gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.
At the rally, Steen referred to Vos as a “treasonous traitor.” Trump called Vos a “RINO” (Republican in name only) and said “a lot of people think he is a Democrat.”
Vos has represented the 63rd Assembly District (which includes much of southern Racine County) since 2005, served as a co-chair of the Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance Committee in 2011, and has served as Assembly speaker since 2013. As such, he has led the Legislature through landmark conservative initiatives over the last decade including Act 10, right-to-work, tax cuts and a lame-duck session strongly curbing the powers of then-incoming Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Since Evers took office, Vos — with Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu — has acted as a bulwark against Democratic efforts to such an extent that a September 2021 POLITICO article referred to him as a “shadow governor.”
But in the days ahead of the primary election, Gableman went all in on Steen, recording a robocall asserting that Vos “never wanted a real investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin.”
“Everything that my office and I have been able to do to expose all the corruption that took place has been in spite of Robin and not because of him,” Gableman said in the call.
Several recounts, lawsuits and a nonpartisan audit have confirmed that President Joe Biden won Wisconsin in 2020 by about 20,000 votes and that there was no widespread voter fraud in the state.
Vos — who defeated Steen by 260 votes — has said he believes there were problems with the administration of the 2020 election, but that they must be addressed by passing legislation. He has urged voters to look ahead to future elections rather than remain mired in the past.