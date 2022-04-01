In a move prolonging Wisconsin’s legal fight over the Republican-backed review of the 2020 election, a Waukesha County judge on Friday set a July 11 hearing to determine whether mayors and other officials across the state can be jailed for shrugging Michael Gableman’s subpoenas.
Gableman, the conservative former state Supreme Court justice leading the review, asked for a second time that Waukesha County Circuit Judge Ralph Ramirez jail Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway in February — but also added nine other officials across the state to that request.
After previously seeking to arrest Rhodes-Conway and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich for refusing to answer his questions in his private offices in Brookfield, Gableman's attorney said in court in January that Gableman was no longer seeking to jail the two mayors.
Both mayors have said they have abided by Gableman’s requests and have asked the court to throw out the lawsuit. Rhodes-Conway has said on numerous occasions she will testify in public before the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, which is purportedly overseeing Gableman’s review — but not in secret at Gableman’s Brookfield office.
Ramirez used Friday’s hearing to set a briefing schedule because the chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission and two other state employees joined a lawsuit challenging the validity of subpoenas issued by Gableman in mid-March, Madison City Attorney Mike Haas said.
Wisconsin Elections Commission Chairwoman Ann Jacobs, state Department of Enterprise Technology Director Trina Zanow and a WEC staffer — all of whom were added to Gableman’s February court filing for allegedly not cooperating with his review — joined the lawsuit on March 16. They will be represented by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
“All of us at the city are hoping that we can turn the page and focus on 2022 elections. As the mayor has consistently said, she's happy to testify in-person about how well our elections went in a pandemic,” Haas said. “If the mayor or city officials testified before a legislative committee, that would give us an opportunity to dissect Gableman’s reports and point out errors in the reports. But as far as litigation, there is not much for us to do at this point except wait for the additional briefs.”
Haas said there was no mention if Gableman plans to withdraw the subpoenas, as he had previously stated plans to do so.
Rhodes-Conway has refused to testify privately at Gabelman’s office as part of the probe. She has repeatedly said she is willing to testify publicly.
“On April 1, it's time for this foolishness to end. Madison residents are not fooled by Attorney Gableman's antics. Wisconsin taxpayers should no longer have to pay for this fool's errand,” Rhodes-Conway told the Cap Times. “We need the Legislature to stop fooling around and let local government keep running safe and fair elections.”
Just Wednesday, a Dane County Circuit judge found Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in contempt of court for failing to release documents in response to a public records request related to a GOP-backed review of the state’s 2020 presidential election.
Under the contempt order, Vos — who has advocated for the continuation of Gableman’s pursuit to jail Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and other officials to help outline the Legislature’s authority moving forward — and the Assembly must turn over the records within 14 days.
It also requires Vos and the Assembly to pay $1,000 per day if they fail to do so.
Gableman’s review has been wide-ranging and has included almost 100 subpoenas, according to copies of the documents obtained by Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit. Gableman’s contract with the Assembly expired at the end of 2021. Gableman and Vos last month signed a contract extension, and Gableman’s work is now slated to sunset by the end of April.
Wisconsin taxpayers are spending tens of thousands of dollars per month to pay the wages of those working on the probe, which has been described as “bizarre” and “amateurish” by bipartisan election administration experts. That does not include other expenses, like office space and mileage reimbursement.
Gableman makes $11,000 per month for his work on the review, he told an Assembly committee last fall.
“There seems to be a new development every week,” Haas said. “Stay tuned.”
Cap Times reporter Jack Kelly contributed to this reporting.