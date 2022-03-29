The April 5 election in Madison is rapidly approaching and the Dane County Board of Supervisors expected to see a major shakeup, as nearly one-third of the board will be new.
Dane County has 37 districts and 37 supervisors. Every district has a candidate on the ballot because of redistricting, and 27 supervisors are running unopposed in their districts. Of the latter, 11 candidates are newcomers.
The Cap Times spoke to nine out of 11 of the soon-to-be supervisors about why they are running for the County Board of Supervisors and what they hope to accomplish.
Olivia Xistris-Songpanya, running unopposed in District 13, and Brenda Yang, the only candidate on the ballot in District 19, were unavailable for comment.
District 5: Jeff Hynes
Jeff Hynes, a University of Wisconsin-Madison student, is running unopposed in the majority-student District 5 that covers much of the UW campus. Hynes has faced pushback in the past week for not being vocal about his platform. He told the Cap Times that he is running because of the increasing number of issues in the community, including public safety, affordable housing, environmental sustainability and issues relating to incarceration and criminal justice. These demand action and leadership, he said.
“My district has a unique and diverse demographic that includes students, permanent residents, businesses and folks who are homeless and/or struggling financially,” Hynes said via email. “I want to be a force of unity, progress and constructive action in these challenging and often divisive times and fight the good fight for everyone who sits at our ‘community table.’”
Hynes said he intends to make three words — listen, learn, and act — the hallmarks of his tenure as a County Board Supervisor and advocate for those in his district.
With respect to important decisions and legislation, he intends to put public safety, affordable housing, homelessness and a clean environment on the top of Hynes’ agenda. He hopes to:
• Work with the sheriff's department, Madison police and campus police to try to reduce crime rates
• Increase awareness and the number of people available for the SafeWalks program
• Hold landlords accountable — ensure they provide safe, clean environments and deliver on lease terms
• Allocate resources towards homeless shelters and other accommodations that provide daily necessities, such as food, water and shelter, to residents in District 5
• Invest in programs that reintegrate homeless people back into society with appropriate respect for their individual preferences
• Advocate for the maintenance and expansion of green spaces like Picnic Point, Lake Mendota and parks
District 8: Jeffrey Glazer
Jeffrey Glazer, running unopposed in District 8 — on the west side adjacent to the West Towne Mall — is the past president of the Dunn’s Marsh neighborhood association. Glazer works in the University of Wisconsin Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic supervising students' representation of startup businesses, and previously sat on the Allied Drive Task Force and the Madison Public Market committee.
Five years ago, Glazer started Madison Craft Beer Week. When a new supervisor’s seat was created by the county redistricting plan, he jumped at the opportunity to get more involved.
“I'm hoping to be an effective liaison and representative of the people in my district, to listen to differing opinions and be a zealous advocate for the people in my district,” Glazer said. “I will push for transparency and accountability for anyone acting by or on behalf of the county.”
For Glazer, the most pressing issues in District 8 right now are continued COVID-19 and health care concerns, as well as access to transportation and other necessary services, like broadband. He also plans to prioritize criminal justice reform.
“I plan to address issues by listening to the people in my district, the opinions of my fellow board members, and the analysis of subject-matter experts and using my best judgment to advocate for solutions that benefit the people and make Dane County better,” Glazer said.
District 10: Aaron Collins
Aaron Collins was inspired to run to represent District 10 on Madison’s west side by his family and his 4-year-old daughter, Rosa. The Chief of Staff to Senator Melissa Agard and an active member of his neighborhood association, Collins has seen firsthand the positive impact a small group of dedicated individuals can have on the future of our community. He also has experience in policy analysis, communications and outreach.
“I found myself increasingly looking for ways to create a brighter future for Rosa and all kids growing up here,” Collins said via email. “My priorities are all aimed at making sure Dane County is the best place to live, work and play for generations to come.
“I’m running for this position because I want to do my part to help. I want to serve our community and serve the people who call it home.”
Collins said he’s heard from future constituents who want the local government to do all it can to protect lakes and other natural spaces, as well as address racial disparities and support small businesses as Madison emerges from the two-year pandemic. In the long term, he hopes to work on housing, as well as structures that support the elderly and continue to attract younger populations to Madison.
District 15: April Kigeya
April Kigeya is the only candidate on the ticket in District 15, a new district that encompasses parts of Madison and Middleton’s west side. Kigeya is a recruiter for Exact Sciences and special projects manager with the Black Women’s Wellness Foundation.
She said the new seat created an opportunity for her to continue an over 15-year history in volunteer and civil service, as well as represent those who often aren't sitting at the table or spoken for.
Kigeya’s top four priorities are community safety, affordable housing, community support and education. Specifically, she believes the county needs alternatives to incarceration and an increased focus on mental health services for those in and outside of the jail. She’ll work for equitable and attainable housing, increased funding for those who continue to be affected by the pandemic, and access to broadband and healthy meals for all students.
“These are things that I will work on day one and these are policies that will have an immediate impact on the community,” she said in an email.
District 16: Rick Rose
Rick Rose, running in District 16 on the east side just past the East Towne Mall, is a producer and director in television, stage and film. He has seen firsthand how someone can “change the world one life at a time.” As the court-appointed special advocate and legal guardian of two young men who were removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect, Rose has seen the strengths and weaknesses in various county systems and services.
“I want to build on those strengths and remedy those weaknesses, and with the encouragement of Supervisors Ritt and Schauer, I am grateful to step up and run for supervisor,” Rose said.
Rose has already laid the groundwork for a stint on the county board, and has met with officials from the towns of Burke and Blooming Grove and the cities of Sun Prairie and Madison as he begins his two-year tenure. Specifically, as a new supervisor representing the east side of the county, he hopes to address development and sustainability.
His goal is to help educate District 16 and the county on local government, its services, how it can help and even how one can get involved.
“From health and wellbeing, to recycling and reclamation, from snow plowing to the court system, all voices need to be heard and shared,” Rose said. “As we have heard said many times, ‘It takes a village,’ and how true is that when it comes to county government?”
District 17: Jacob Wright
Jacob Wright is running in District 17 — which covers Olbrich park and the neighborhood to its east — to serve as a strong voice for the east side of Madison as the county faces big challenges like racial disparities and the threat of climate change and its impacts both locally and globally.
“Dane County should be a place where everyone can thrive,” Wright said via email. “These are big challenges, but I believe we can meet them through collaboration, inclusivity and bold progressive action.”
Wright, who works at Epic in sales, plans to foster transparency and inclusivity by collaborating and communicating with constituents, providing regular updates and ensuring that marginalized and historically excluded voices are heard.He hopes to address:
• Inequality by prioritizing community services and violence prevention, not incarceration, and promoting voting rights
• Clean air and water by enforcing pollution laws to prevent further pollution and expanding the monitoring of PFAS and other pollutants
• Housing by investing in quality, equitable and affordable housing policies and promoting public health, expanding eviction prevention and the Affordable Housing Fund and growing homeownership opportunities for people of color who have faced significant disparities in this area
• Homelessness by collaborating with the city of Madison, other municipalities and nonprofits to put an end to homelessness
District 27: Kierstin Huelsemann
Kierstin Huelsemann is a resident of the Allied Drive/Dunn's Marsh Neighborhood in Fitchburg who identifies as a married, working class, stay-at-home parent of four. Huelsemann’s was a Habitat for Humanity family; they experienced years of housing and income instability and navigating county systems. Huelsemann knows that community can make a tangible difference.
“We can build safe, healthy and equitable communities by investing in human services, affordable housing and people-centered initiatives,” she said in an email. “I will advocate for clean and open government and involvement of those most impacted by racial and economic injustices.”
Some of the initiatives Huelsemann would like to collaborate on with the rest of the county board include affordable housing — specifically, expanding the Affordable Housing Development Fund and investing in homeownership programs for low-income people.
She wants to make health and human services more accessible. She would invest in violence prevention and expand restorative and transformative justice programs, and ensure accessible and transparent governance.
In order to address the most pressing issues in District 27, as well as throughout Dane County, Huelsemann said there needs to be more collaboration between the county, municipal and state elected officials.
District 33: Dana Pellebon
During her time as District 33 Supervisor, Dana Pellebon plans to utilize her 30 years of experience in housing and human services, as well as the various community partnerships and initiatives she’s made.
“I’ve spent my adult life working to help the community through my work. I want to expand that work as a County Board Supervisor to benefit us all,” Pellebon said. “I want to ensure that the community has affordable housing options including paths to homeownership (and) continue to engage the community for solutions to violence prevention and issues of equity for those most marginalized.”
Pellebon said the most pressing issues in her district, which encompasses a large portion of Fitchburg, are economic recovery from the pandemic, creating opportunities for long-term employment, transportation and access to affordable housing.
To address these issues, she plans to work with the county, local businesses and residents for solutions, and review policies and programs for improvements. She intends to look for funding solutions through economic stimuli, community engagement and budget review.
District 35: Michael Engelberger
Michael Engelberger, a retired labor leader, is running unopposed in District 35, which holds the city of Stoughton. He loves the Stoughton area and its people
“I care deeply about Dane County where my family has resided since the 1840s. I want to use my experiences as a former labor leader, former business owner and as a former city council president to help make Dane County a great place for our citizens to live and thrive,” Engelberger said.
Engelberger said he wants to work on keeping people healthy and safe by cleaning up lakes and waterways, expanding renewable energies and protecting the environment. He also wants to address homelessness and housing, transportation issues and employee rights to create equal opportunity for all.
“I want to see reforms not only at the county level but also at the state and federal levels in education, criminal justice, housing, transportation, labor, health and human services, mental health and finance,” he said. “I want to see common-sense solutions to the problems we have in our society. We have some very serious disparities in our society we need to address. People need to come together to strengthen our democracy.”