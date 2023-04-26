Medicaid covers 1.6 million in Wisconsin. Now they face ‘unwinding.’

In late 2021, as a new wave of COVID-19 ravaged the United States and Wisconsin, Mackenzie Britton faced a frightening question: How would she afford health insurance?
Britton was 22 and, while she was covered by her dad’s health insurance, she paid her own copays, which had become cost prohibitive. And though she was enrolled as a student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at the start of the pandemic — which could have offered her a path to coverage — she had decided to take a break from her studies when classes moved online.
The pandemic, as it did for many Americans, had also amplified the anxiety and depression Britton grappled with before COVID, she said. Her mental health struggles made it hard to work, cutting off two more avenues to potential coverage: getting employer-backed insurance or buying a plan through the Affordable Care Act marketplace.
Britton remembers feeling overwhelmed. She needed insurance to afford the mental health care she was seeking, but she needed the care to help her get back on her feet and afford coverage.
“It was scary to not know what was going to happen next,” she said. “And also to feel like I had no idea what I was doing.”
Then her therapist made a life-changing recommendation: Reach out for help to see if she was eligible for coverage through BadgerCare Plus, one of the state’s Medicaid programs. Medicaid is a public health insurance program for people with low income.
Britton connected with Covering Wisconsin, a nonprofit that helps people navigate the insurance landscape, and in January 2022 signed up for health insurance through BadgerCare Plus. She was able to breathe easier. Things were going to be OK.
How we got here
Britton was guaranteed coverage through BadgerCare for the duration of the federal government’s declared COVID-19 public health emergency. That’s because, in the face of massive job losses and uncertainty about the virus at the start of the pandemic, lawmakers in Washington took action to try to ensure Americans wouldn’t lose health insurance coverage.
As part of a relief package approved in March 2020, the federal government provided additional money for state Medicaid programs to help pay for increased costs. However, for states to be eligible for the increased funding, they had to agree not to remove people from their Medicaid programs for as long as the federal government’s public health emergency remained in effect.
Late last year, legislators in Washington tweaked that provision. In a budget bill passed in December, they separated the continuous coverage provision from the public health emergency, mandating that it end on March 31.
Nationwide, Medicaid enrollment since the start of the pandemic has grown by 23.3 million to almost 95 million people, according to an estimate from the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit that does health policy research and polling. Enrollment in Wisconsin’s Medicaid programs has grown by almost 40%, according to data from the state Department of Health Services.
In March 2020, just shy of 1.2 million Wisconsinites had coverage through Medicaid, with the bulk of those — 777,000 — covered through BadgerCare Plus. As of March 2023, that figure grew to almost 1.6 million Wisconsin residents, with almost 1.2 million covered by BadgerCare Plus.
With the statutory end of continuous coverage having passed, Wisconsin is now undergoing what health policy officials, analysts and advocates refer to as “the unwinding.” Over the next year, Britton and 1.6 million other Wisconsinites — about one in four people who live in the state — who have health insurance coverage, at least in part, through a Wisconsin Medicaid program will have to go through a renewal process.
The process presents an enormous task for DHS, an agency that — like many Wisconsin employers — is facing staffing shortages, Jamie Kuhn, director of Wisconsin’s Medicaid program, told reporters last month. Elizabeth Goodsitt, a spokesperson for DHS, told the Cap Times the department so far has added 36 limited-time staffers to “provide flexible support to our (income maintenance) agencies when needed, with the flexibility to add additional staffing should the need arise.” (Income maintenance agencies help manage the renewal process.)
It also means that for the first time in three years — and for some, like Britton, the first time ever — Wisconsinites with Medicaid coverage will have to navigate the administrative process of proving their eligibility.
While her coverage through BadgerCare is guaranteed until March 2024 (the renewal process runs from June 2023 to May 2024), Britton said her concerns about losing insurance are already creeping in.
“The process is so abstract that, as a 23-year-old, I don't 100% know what's going on with my health insurance,” she said.
“I don't want to be in a situation where I don't have health insurance,” she continued. “So I'm going to do what I can to make sure that I'm covered.”
Who will be transitioning?
Over 25% of Wisconsinites will go through the renewal process over the next year. Given that it is such a large group, scores will likely transition to other types of coverage because they’re no longer eligible for Medicaid. For some, it could be employer-sponsored insurance. For others, it will be purchasing insurance through HealthCare.gov, a health insurance marketplace created by the Affordable Care Act in 2010. And some could become uninsured.
Kuhn, the state’s Medicaid director, said that since the state has not conducted Medicaid renewals in three years, DHS is not able to estimate how many Wisconsinites will lose Medicaid eligibility. The state also could not estimate how many people will become uninsured for the same reason.
“Our number one goal is to ensure Wisconsinites who are eligible for Medicaid coverage and services are able to continue in their current programs,” Kuhn said on a press call. “And (that) those who need to transition to other options are able to do so smoothly.”
DHS is working with statewide and local partners to prevent people from losing coverage, she said.
December 2022 estimates from the Urban Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation found that 309,000 people in Wisconsin will need to transition off of Medicaid coverage during the unwinding period. The same report estimated that 49,000 people in the state will become uninsured.
A different report from NORC, an independent social research organization housed at the University of Chicago, estimated that as many as 333,000 Wisconsinites will have to transition out of having coverage through one of the state’s Medicaid programs. That report estimated 72,000 Wisconsin residents will lose coverage.
The Urban Institute and NORC did not respond to questions from the Cap Times about what factors they believed would lead to tens of thousands of Wisconsinites completely losing insurance coverage. But Bobby Peterson, executive director of ABC for Health, a nonprofit law firm that helps Wisconsinites navigate the insurance and health care systems, said a number of factors could contribute to the loss of coverage.
“Even in the best of times, people lose coverage, and they shouldn't lose coverage,” Peterson said, and noted that the unwinding from pandemic-era rules will only make an already “Kafkaesque” system more complicated. “People don't get the (renewal) information in time. They don't respond in time. They don't know what they're supposed to do. They don't know the right questions to ask.”
Cost of losing coverage
Losing health insurance can be a devastating event in someone’s life, said Peterson and Allison Espeseth, director of Covering Wisconsin, which is housed in Extension at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The most obvious detriment to people who lose health insurance is that they have worse health outcomes, Peterson and Espeseth said.
“You're not getting the services when you need them,” Peterson said. “You're just delaying care, which makes things worse.”
Kuhn told reporters “we all know that disruptions and gaps in coverage can lead to individuals not receiving the care they need, and that can be dangerous.”
Losing health insurance coverage also can lead to medical debt, which can ruin people’s credit scores, and from there, a “parade of horribles” follows, Peterson said, including losing affordable and safe housing because of damaged credit scores.
At the same time, people becoming uninsured makes health care more expensive for everyone, as providers pass on costs associated with uncompensated care to consumers who can pay for services.
“It costs everybody more money when you have folks who have to put off health care because they don't have any coverage, or they don't know how to get coverage, or they think that they don't have access to affordable coverage,” Espeseth said.
In fiscal year 2021 in Wisconsin, hospitals provided $1.3 billion in uncompensated health care services to patients, according to a report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Charity care amounted to $537 million of that, with unpaid bills — which becomes bad debt for people who need care but can’t pay for it — making up the other $751 million.
One way to cut back on uncompensated care, and in turn reduce costs for everyone, is for the state to expand Medicaid, Peterson said. Medicaid expansion, made possible by the Affordable Care Act, would expand eligibility for coverage through the program, and Gov. Tony Evers’ office estimates it would save the state more than $1.6 billion over the course of the next biennium.
The governor, a Democrat, has included expanding Medicaid in all three of his budget proposals, but the notion has received staunch opposition from Republicans, who control the Legislature, each time. They stripped it from his first two proposals, and are poised to do so again as the lawmakers work out the details of the state’s next two-year budget.
Republicans oppose Medicaid expansion because they equate it to expanding the state's welfare system. They also hypothesize that if federal support for the program decreases in the future, it could financially strain the state. Wisconsin is one of 10 states that have not expanded Medicaid.
Peterson believes Republican lawmakers’ rejection of the expansion is “legislative malpractice.” While conservative lawmakers warn of “socializing health care,” he said, “they don't seem to have any problem with socialized debt — because that's what happens to it.”
Medical debt is “redistributed into everyone's expenses and costs,” Peterson said. “It doesn't just go away.”
How not to lose coverage
While the next year is expected to be stressful for people navigating the renewal process, there are steps Medicaid consumers can take to ensure they don’t lose coverage.
The state sent letters to current Medicaid consumers notifying them of their renewal dates over the last few weeks. DHS will send another letter with a packet on how to renew coverage 45 days before the deadline for current Medicaid consumers, Kuhn said. Since there is such a large volume of renewals, consumers are being broken up into monthly waves over the next year.
The first and most important step is to make sure your contact information, including address, email and phone number, is up to date so the state’s efforts to contact you about renewing won’t be missed.
Once your contact information is up to date, make sure you’re checking and reading your mail, Peterson said.
Kuhn, Peterson and Espeseth all said that it’s imperative people know when their window to renew is. “Find out your data, and then wait,” Espeseth said. All three advised that people act early in that window once Medicaid consumers have received their packet. Kuhn emphasized that Wisconsinites should not try to renew until it’s their turn.
It’s important that Wisconsinites “say it forward” and remind their family members, friends and neighbors to watch for their renewal packets and send in their information when it’s their turn to renew, Peterson said.
People who have questions about the renewal process, or on how to transition to a different type of coverage, should reach out to organizations like ABC for Health and Covering Wisconsin for assistance, Peterson and Espeseth said.
“We have a complex system of health insurance that's available,” Espeseth said. “And our goal, of course, is to make sure people can actually get into that coverage.”
“That sounds so simple. We try to make it simple. But there's just so much involved,” Espeseth said.