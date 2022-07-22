Following CDC guidance, Pubic Health Madison & Dane County recommends face masks indoors — but there’s no mask mandate, for now.
With a new COVID-19 variant on the rise and case levels increasing locally, Dane County’s COVID community level was bumped to “high” by the CDC on Friday. As a result, Public Health Madison & Dane County is recommending that people mask up in indoor spaces.
On its COVID Dashboard of data this Friday, PHMDC reported 237 new cases from Thursday and six new hospitalizations, with a weekly percent positivity rate of 14.1%. As of last week, an average of 64 people were hospitalized with COVID. Hospitalization rates remain much lower than during the surge at the beginning of the year.
“In Dane County, the cases reported to us have remained stable over the last two months, but hospitalizations in our region have seen a gradual increase,” Janel Heinrich, PHMDC director, said in a statement. “At this level, it’s time to layer proven prevention strategies to slow spread and protect the health of our friends, family and community members.”
While reported cases locally are stable, they are likely underreported given the accessibility of rapid tests, according to PHMDC. A new BA.5 variant of Omicron has prompted higher rates of reinfection than seen previously, but COVID-linked deaths remain low, according to Morgan Finke, a spokesperson for the health department.
BA.5 is driving yet another wave of COVID infections across the globe, country and state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported BA.5 is now the dominant strain in the U.S., accounting for more than 60% of cases. It is also the most transmissible variant to date.
"Given evidence this new variant may more easily evade immunity, it's especially important we protect ourselves and our neighbors," County Executive Joe Parisi said. "We all want to move past talking about and responding to COVID, but variations of the virus remain, and we need to keep looking out for one another."
The CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels are based on metrics that examine bed capacity for COVID patients, hospital admissions and case levels. In keeping with those guidelines, the county has moved from a medium to high level (along with 15 other counties in the state), which it hasn’t hit since April.
Following CDC guidance, the health department is recommending the public wear face masks indoors — but no mask mandate will be back in place, for now.
“We’re seeing this trend of communities moving to medium and high levels nationwide, and it is possible we could bounce between medium and high levels for a few weeks,” Heinrich said. “Being aware of our local landscape — especially if you are immunocompromised or at risk of severe illness — and taking appropriate actions can help prevent the spread of the virus.”
PHMDC said all masks and respirators provide some level of protection, but properly fitting masks — like N95 and KN95s — provide the highest level of protection. The department is offering free KN95 masks at its offices during business hours. Those looking for free masks can also visit the CDC’s database for those products.
“Wearing a highly protective mask or respirator may be most important in certain higher-risk situations, or by some people at increased risk for severe disease,” the health department said in a statement. “Wearing a mask offers protection to the wearer, even if those around them are unmasked.”
Finke said staying up to date on vaccines is the best thing to do, “no matter the community level.”