U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan didn’t mince words Tuesday while speaking to reporters about lawmakers’ inaction in recent years on passing more restrictive gun laws.
The Madison Democrat said that “growing a spine” is a good place to start for many members of Congress when it comes to passing gun law changes — and that if they don’t, he said, American kids will continue to be killed in shootings.
“It takes … people growing a spine,” Pocan said. “Too many elected officials are too afraid of the gun manufacturers.”
He continued: “You've got to break that stranglehold that special interest (groups), that gun manufacturers have. They've convinced too many people that it's about trying to take away your hunting rifle. No one wants to take away anyone's hunting rifle in Wisconsin. But if you're hunting with an AR-15, you might want to look at some other options.”
Pocan also took a shot at Wisconsin’s senior senator, saying people “like Ron Johnson, quite honestly, are just afraid to take on the gun lobby. They won't defend their own constituents, they won't defend the kids of Wisconsin, but they'll stand up for these businesses.”
The congressman also said he’s not concerned that any deal struck between Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Senate, where 60 votes are required to advance legislation, would include watered-down provisions.
“I think that Democrats won't cave to a weak bill,” Pocan said, adding that his Senate colleagues will be focused on solutions House members can support.
“If you went to a supper club in Wisconsin and ordered steak and potatoes, no one starts with the parsley, right?” Pocan said. “You want to go for the steak and potatoes. That's your meal. And there's many who are talking about the parsley only as a solution. And that's the real problem.”
Gun violence has been thrust back into the forefront of American consciousness after a mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school last week left 19 children and two adults dead. It was the deadliest U.S. school shooting since 20 students and six adults were gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.
Over the next two months, lawmakers will likely consider a wide range of proposals geared toward reducing gun violence in the United States. But with Congress’ August recess looming, time is ticking for Democrats to strike a deal with Republicans.
