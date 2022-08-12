Mandela Barnes targets rural voters in first general election rally

CAMBRIDGE — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes held his first campaign rally of the general election Thursday at a dairy farm in Cambridge, using a 15-minute speech to supporters to push a message that, as U.S. senator, he will work to create a better Wisconsin for people across the state — not just in the city’s urban hubs.
Barnes was introduced at the event, hosted at Hinchley’s Dairy Farm, by Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who has become a vocal supporter of Barnes since it became apparent two weeks ago that he would be the party’s nominee.
Speaking to a crowd of about 100, Baldwin declared that “Mandela Barnes is the right person for this job.”
“I believe the state of Wisconsin deserves two senators that are fighting for working people and families,” Baldwin said, a thinly veiled jab at GOP U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, adding that “Mandela has shown an unprecedented ability to unite Wisconsinites in a coalition that includes farmers, union leaders, teachers, small business owners and working people all across the state.”
“He gets us,” Baldwin said of the lieutenant governor.
She also attacked Johnson more directly, saying “Ron Johnson is all talk when it comes to supporting Wisconsin businesses” because the Republican voted against a bill intended to bolster American chip manufacturing. Baldwin said making chips in America will address well-documented supply chain issues facing the state’s numerous manufacturers.
“I can’t think of a better person to serve as a partner to me in the U.S. Senate,” Baldwin said in conclusion about Barnes.
Once he took the stage, Barnes said, “it is time for a change. It is time for us to send Ron Johnson packing.”
“Think about the failed leadership we've been getting for the past 12 years,” Barnes said of Johnson. “Every single person in this crowd, every single person across the state — across this country — deserves so much more, and we're going to fight for more.”
Barnes, who has leaned on his middle-class background and an economic message in recent weeks, once again reminded voters Thursday that his mom was a school teacher and his dad an autoworker. He said those union jobs laid the foundation for his life and that he wants create similar opportunities for people living in the state today.
“We have an opportunity to make sure that the American dream is within reach for every person in this state and every person in this country,” Barnes said. “We have an opportunity to then transform that American dream into an American reality.”
Barnes also said, “we have an opportunity to protect our family farms in the face of all this globalization, this monopolization.”
“We are a state that feeds the nation, and we need to respect our family farmers because that's what gave us our identity as the Dairy State — not the large factory farms,” Barnes said.
The lieutenant governor’s messaging on rural issues comes during a statewide tour that his campaign says is meant “to highlight the issues most important to communities across Wisconsin.”
The Barnes campaign’s decision to relaunch its efforts on a dairy farm shows its commitment to winning back rural Wisconsinites — a voter base that has fled the Democratic Party in the state in recent years.
Winning back rural voters could be key to Barnes’ mission to unseat Johnson, his incumbent opponent, two election analysts recently told the Cap Times.
Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School Poll, told the paper earlier this month that Barnes “needs to run well throughout the state.” He pointed to victories in 2018 from Baldwin and Gov. Tony Evers as evidence “that (candidates) need to eat into Republican majorities in red parts of the state” in order to win elections.
J. Miles Coleman, associate editor of the nonpartisan election handicapping site Sabato’s Crystal Ball, agreed with Franklin.
“If Democrats don't show up to those types of areas, and convince (rural voters) that they care and that they have plans for rebuilding the middle class, … those voters are just going to, oftentimes, vote Republican on cultural issues.”
Republicans attacked Barnes for holding his general election kickoff event at a dairy farm.
Rachel Reisner, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, said Barnes’ support for “tone deaf” climate policies “would make life harder for farmers.”
Ben Voelkel, a spokesperson for Johnson, also piled on. In a statement, he said Barnes’ support for legislation aimed at fighting climate change amounted to “freedom versus socialism.”
Barnes will face Johnson in the general election on Nov. 8.